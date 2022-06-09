FARMVILLE — “Emphasizing the arts in this fun and forward-thinking community” was the goal as Farmville unveiled its downtown Art Trail on June 2, according to a representative of one of the trail’s sponsors.
During a ceremony at the H.B. Sugg mural and pocket park, speakers from The Farmville Group, the H.B. Sugg Charitable Organization and the Board of Commissioners discussed the goal of the outdoor art exhibit.
Todd Edwards, a member of the Farmville Group, explained that the trail began with the goal of emphasizing the arts.
The trail is the result of a partnership between the Farmville Group, the Community Arts Council, the public library and the Chamber of Commerce. It consists of a variety of life-sized murals, ghost signs and sculptures scattered throughout the downtown district. Each stop includes a QR code that links to audio clips explaining the pieces for visitors on self-guided tours.
Farmville Chamber of Commerce Director Lori Drake said her favorite stop on the trail is the Purina Chows mural, which is painted on a building that formerly served as a feed and seed warehouse for the Turnage Company.
The mural includes a red and white checkerboard design that dates back to the original 1934 building. A chicken and pig were added, because they were “reminiscent of some of the other Purina Chow signs that were common in the mid 20th century,” Edwards explains in the accompanying audio clip.
“This sign has become a cornerstone image of Farmville’s rebirth,” the clip states.
Another stop on the trail is a mural depicting a tandem bicycle that can seat 15 riders. It was designed by East Carolina University graduate students for a public art project in collaboration with the building’s owners to welcome nearly 2,000 cyclists to Farmville for Cycle North Carolina’s annual cross-state cycle tour.
The bicycle mural stretches across the entire building with the phrase, “All riding together?” written in rainbow colors beside it.
Cycling advocate Steven Hardy-Braz narrates the explanation at this stop explaining that the mural is “a mechanical metaphor for society.”
He continues, “For a tandem bicycle to be effective, each cyclist has to communicate, cooperate and coordinate their pedal strokes with every other ride.
“… The answer to how we are riding is left to each individual viewer. Like the individual colors on the spectrum that can be teased apart and separated into their own beautiful shades, it is only when they come together do they form a bright, beautiful rainbow that symbolizes unified diversity and hope for a brighter future.”
The trail also features stops at the ArtSpace and GlasStation, which are newer, unique venues that attract visitors to the town, Drake said.
The historic Paramount Theater is also one of the stops, and Drake explains that it “has graced Main Street for 100 years. Today it is being renovated to reflect its history and renew its importance in a community that honors and celebrates the arts.”
Drake called the launch a success and she added that she is excited for Farmville residents and visitors to walk the trail and celebrate the arts together.