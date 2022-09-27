FARMVILLE — Town boosters on Friday unveiled a new logo and hailed a campaign they said will modernize Farmville's image while staying connected to its roots.
Officials braved a rainstorm for an afternoon ceremony to reveal a mural of the logo painted on the side of a park building adjacent to the town's splash pad.
“Farmville has been built on traditions for the past 150 years, and we are very proud of that," Mayor John Moore said ahead of the unveiling. "Traditions will get you where you are, but they will not get you where you are going.”
The new logo incorporates the original seal’s shape with an updated typeface and color scheme. It was designed by Scott Laumann, a graphic artist and marketing specialist who worked with town officials and economic developers with The Farmville Group to craft an updated image that honors the town’s history.
“The final logo represents a simple, sophisticated and iconic solution," Laumann said in an earlier interview. "It takes its cue from and reimagines the original seal in concept and shape in an updated ‘F.’ The elemental shapes — rectangle, quarter and half circles and circle — create an updated, yet timeless look that works at small or large scale and in color and monochrome.”
The new logo is one piece of the campaign that includes a new visitors website that showcases the restaurants, shops, historic locations and recreational opportunities. Laumann suggested the website as another way to draw attention to the community.
“It is very important to get that established and continue with that for people who want to visit,” he said, “We wanted to put together a site that showcases the character and personality that represents Farmville.”
Moore said the campaign will send a message that Farmville is a family-oriented place. "You can raise your children in Farmville, you can take advantage of educational opportunities here at the community college, ECU, the North Carolina Furniture School and our state-of-the-art library. It's a place you can shop, enjoy the arts, start a business, and with so much new construction, it won't be an issue to find a home,” Moore said.
Along with the increased digital presence, the town plans to roll out changes to signage, street post banners and T-shirts featuring the new design. The shirts and other gear will be available for purchase. Murals also are planned at other locations throughout town as part of the campaign.
“I hope that this instills in people pride and attracts attention from folks outside of the area so that they may want to learn more about Farmville. We are putting the community and our best foot forward by trying to show folks all the great things about Farmville,” said Town Manager David Hodgkins.
The mural is located at the Farmville Community Splash Pad at 3433 Park St.