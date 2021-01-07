A Farmville woman who is a cook at a nursing home won $250,000 in a new N.C. Education Lottery scratch-off game on Dec. 27, the lottery announced.
Rosalyn Williams purchased two Money Match tickets while at the Vapor Tobacco & More on East Marlboro Road in Farmville. One shocked her with a $250,000 prize.
“I had to look at it five times before I realized what was going on,” Williams said. “I kept saying to myself, ‘I know this is not what I am looking at,’ but it was. I was numb. I was in shock for a long time.”
Williams claimed her prize on Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state taxes, she took home $176,876.
“I will probably bank it,” said Williams. “There are a couple of people I would like to bless myself. I have a firm belief that if you get a blessing you should give a blessing.”
Williams said she always tries the new games when they come out. The $250,000 Money Match game launched in November with four top prizes of $250,000. Two top prizes remained on Tuesday.