A Farmville woman who has worked her way up in the ranks of the U.S. Navy over an 18-year career recently was promoted from senior chief into the Naval officer ranks.
Dianne Bullock was joined by family and friends Oct. 28 on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach, Virginia, for a ceremony to promote her to chief warrant officer. Bullock’s father, Harvey Bullock, participated in the ceremony by affixing her collar insignia.
Bullock graduated from Farmville Central High School in 2001. The following year, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy and completed basic training at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted to grow up and truly understand what it meant to take responsibility and ownership of your life decisions and to be held accountable through the process,” Bullock said. “I knew I could accomplish that in the military.”
Over 18 years, she has risen steadily through the enlisted ranks. She said the Navy and its personnel have inspired her drive and ambition.
“Serving in the military gives me a chance to give back to my family and give to the sailors what was given to me in my early years,” Bullock said. “I have the opportunity to pass it on to those around me on a daily basis. Seeing them excel is what gives me my motivation to continue.”
Bullock’s first command was Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where she served as Ground Defense Force supervisor and field training officer. Following a tour as a law enforcement officer and harbor patrolman for submarine tender USS Emory S. Land in Italy, she cross-rated to cryptologic technician (collection).
Bullock served at Naval Information Operations Command, Honolulu, Hawaii, and forward-deployed onboard USS Blue Ridge, USS Nimitz, USNS Stockham and USS George Washington in support of Pacific and 7th Fleet. She then deployed with Special Operations Joint Task Force in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. She was selected to chief petty officer in 2014 and graduated from the Navy’s Senior Enlisted Academy in 2017.
Bullock’s most recent command was Information Warfare Training Group in Norfolk where she served as N8 Cryptologic/Electronic Warfare/Cyber Department leading chief petty officer. Her time at this command led her to the decision to transition to the officer ranks.
“IWTG elevated my way of thinking about the Information Warfare community,” Bullock said. “This command made me want to be more involved in the decision-making process and truly have an influence in the future of where we are headed regarding cryptology and sailors.”
Bullock said her numerous roles and responsibilities and working through the ranks has taught her many lessons.
“It isn’t easy,” Bullock said. “Every day is a new day with new problems, but worth every minute of my time and dedication. I have learned to take my struggles and turn them into my testimony so I can continue to help others understand their struggles and get through them. The Navy can be the best or the worst thing that can happen to you, it’s up to the decisions you make along your journey that defines it.”
Throughout all of her commands, Bullock’s dearest memory of her time in the Navy goes back to the beginning, she said.
“My favorite memory of my time in the Navy was at my boot camp graduation,” Bullock said. “I saw the biggest smile on my mother’s face that I had ever seen before. I think that was the proudest she had ever been of me and I could see and feel it. That’s what keeps me going when I want to give up. Her smile and how proud of me she was that day until the day she passed away in 2005, three years after I joined.”
As far as advice for those sailors who might want to achieve this goal, Bullock said she didn’t exactly plan to make this decision from the beginning.
“For so many years, I saw myself going into a different direction in my Naval career,” Bullock said. “Hold on to everything that makes you unique. Don’t look at your differences as flaws, but look at them as pieces of your puzzle that make you incredible. Don’t let anyone tell you that your vision for yourself isn’t possible because of how they see you. The only thing that matters is how you see yourself. And at the end of the day, you’ll eventually come out on top.”
Bullock is currently completing a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources from Southern New Hampshire University. Her next command will be with USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000) in San Diego as the Information Warfare Officer.