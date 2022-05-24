FARMVILLE — Surrounded by family and friends, Farmville Commissioner Brenda Elks was honored as the 2022 Farmville Community Distinguished Citizen of the Year.
“It’s an honor to me to see my friends and family here. It makes me feel really good. I love Farmville,” Elks said during the May 16 banquet hosted by Boy Scouts Troop 25 and the East Carolina Council Boy Scouts of America. “I’m just very honored and very humbled over receiving this award.”
Elks is a lifetime Farmville resident and has spent her entire life giving back to the town she loves.
“When you think of Farmville, you immediately think of Brenda Elks and her big heart … I can’t think of a fundraiser, benefit, meal train or family in need that Brenda hasn’t supported …. I look around our town and her fingerprints are all over it … Her love for Farmville and each and every resident is evident by the amount of time that she spends giving back to her community,” said Elks’ longtime friend Emily Harris.
Elks has been active from a young age. She was a member of the Farmville Junior Women’s Club where she served as president and vice-president. She also served as the director of the Little Red School.
For years, she has been involved in helping fight cancer and has served as event lead for Farmville’s Relay for Life and as a member of the Cancer Care Ministries. Today, she chairs Farmville’s Hometown Divas, which raises money for cancer research.
Annually, Elks hosts Hometown Halloween and organizes the Farmville Christmas Parade along with Harris.
Elks has a soft spot for children and is an active volunteer at H.B. Sugg and Sam D. Bundy Elementary School and has served as a youth leader at First Christian Church.
“When I think of Brenda Elks, I think of three words. The first, loyal. Brenda has always been loyal to the town of Farmville. The second word, integrity. There is really no one else that embodies this more than Brenda. And the last word, compassionate. These traits embody not only a good citizen, but a good person,” said Elks’ friend Shirley Rhodes.
A former Girl Scout and Girl Scout leader who watched her brother, Mike, move up the ranks to Eagle Scout, Elks understands the importance of the scouting program. She has shown her support through helping with fundraisers, serving as a judge for the chili cook-off and assisting scouts to earn merit badges.
“The scouting program — whether it’s the Boy Scouts or the Girls Scouts — here in Farmville has been well supported for many years and I hope that it is well supported in many years to come. Scouting is part of the fabric of Farmville,” said Elks’ brother Mike Elks.
Troop 25 scoutmaster Stanley Gamble added, “Ms. Brenda has always been very nice to Troop 25.”
Gathered at the Depot, Elks’ friends and family were delighted to recognize her for her achievements.
“All of Farmville is thankful for Brenda’s heart. Her commitment to the town is second to none,” said Mayor John Moore.
Former police chief Donnie Greene added, “She cares a lot about Farmville. She has one of the biggest hearts. She wants to help everyone that she can and if she can’t help you, she will find someone who can and bug them to death until they do. In today’s time, people like Brenda are needed more than ever.”
“I’m very proud of all her accomplishments. She loves Farmville,” said Elks’ mother Gloria Elks.
Wanda Owens, Elks’ sister, added, “She loves Farmville, and she goes out of her way to help the people of Farmville. She has a servant’s heart and wants to help everyone.”
The event also served to recognize the importance of scouting and served as a fundraiser for the East Carolina Council Boy Scouts of America. Troop 25 Life Scout Luke Garner shared his scouting experience during the ceremony.
“I’ve seen myself grow as a person through the scouts. No one is the same person they were when they came into the program … Scouts is important to me because it’s where I learned how to become a good leader, I learned how to work, how to relax. I learned how to communicate, and you also learn how to enjoy the company of others. I want scouts to be around for kids like my little brother and even my kids because I want them to learn the same values and watch them grow from boys to men. It is the coolest experience you will ever have,” Garner said.
“You’ve been a huge help to us Ms. Brenda. Thank you.”