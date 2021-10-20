Farmville is getting into the Halloween holiday spirit early this year with a Ghost Walk that begins today.
The event, believed to be the first of its kind for the town, is something the Farmville Community Arts Council scared up to offer outdoor entertainment while its theater space is being renovated and performing arts patrons are still somewhat spooked by coronavirus.
“This was a way to be able to have something, have a show that would also work with the current climate that we’re in with COVID,” producer Kevin Lee said. “It’s like a parade in reverse. The patrons do the walking and the actors stay put.”
Lee, an actor and director with Greenville’s Magnolia Arts Center, joined the Arts Council when he moved to Farmville about six months ago. He and his fellow board members thought a ghost walk would be a great way to keep moving forward with the arts while some things remain at a standstill.
Nighttime walking tours, which begin Thursday, will feature some of Farmville’s favorite haunts. The May Museum, Paramount Theatre and the ECU GlasStation are among seven stops, where costumed actors will tell true and tall tales of the town’s past.
“Traditionally (a ghost walk) is people along a route telling stories, but we decided to have a twist,” Lee said. “We wanted to have actors portray ghosts and tell their stories in first person.”
Lee, along with writers Marrianne Smith and Jessica Kabakjian, made up myths to match a mile-long, mapped-out route through town. Farmville author Sheila Turnage, whose works include “The Ghosts of Tupelo Landing” and “Haunted Inns of the Southeast,” wrote a true account of a murder that happened on Main Street about a century ago.
For the Ghost Walk, that story will be relayed by actress Cindy Quinn, who portrays Tabitha DeVisconti, a leading citizen of Farmville. Before her death in 1983 at age 92, DeVisconti gave an account of a murder that took place at her family’s former home (now the May Museum). The audio interview is preserved at East Carolina University’s Joyner Library.
“I have talked to people who actually interviewed her,” Quinn said. “There’s a story of people seeing things, hearing things in the house. She went back and lived there 12 years after the murder, and she saw things and heard things, too.”
The actress, who was to have starred in Magnolia’s “Arsenic and Old Lace” this fall before COVID-19 caused the season to be postponed, jumped at the chance to play a ghost.
“I was having withdrawals from not having theater for over a year,” said Quinn, whose last stage performance was February 2020.
Directed by George Taylor, the Ghost Walk also features Magnolia players Mitch Butts and Patrick Reid, along with Ashka Lewis, who will begin the walk with a vocal performance. In addition to more than half a dozen actors and twice as many “tour guides,” Lee has recruited extras to appear as costumed characters and students from Dance Unlimited studio to perform along the route.
“It’s more of a Disney-type Halloween experience, not scary,” Lee said, “Even though, I will say, it’s creepy in some cases, nobody’s going to jump out at you.”
The walk, which will take about 90 minutes to complete, is rated PG-13. But Quinn considers it more fun than frightening.
“It’s just people talking. It’s telling a ghost story like you’re sitting around a campfire, but the actual person talking is the ‘ghost,’” she said. “You’ll not only hear the story of the ghosts, you’re going to hear parts the story of Farmville, too.”
Tour guides, including some who have not worked as actors before, will talk between stops about the town and some of its history.
The walk will be held Thursdays through Saturdays until Oct. 30. (“We’re not doing it on Halloween night because that’s for the kids,” Lee said.)
While he is eager for the Paramount to reopen for more traditional performances on stage, Lee expects the walk will bring out some people who wouldn’t be caught dead in a theater.
“I think the thing about holidays and holiday-type shows is they appeal to people who wouldn’t necessarily go to the theater for a traditional theatrical performance,” he said. “There’s something about Halloween, Christmas and the holidays … that will get you in the spirit.”