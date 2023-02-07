Feb. 11 Birthdays and Anniversaries Bobby Burns Feb 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYSJan. 9: Joyce C. Bundy, David ShacklefordJan. 10: Woody Ferrell, Millard Holland, Bessie Matthews, Johnnie R. Parker Jr.Jan. 11: Charles Carr, Lindsay Lovelace, C. Hardy Moye II, David Vess Jr., Sedrick WilliamsJan. 12: Angie Cunningham, Eddie Evans, Doc F. Hardison, Pat Heath, Robert May, Wayne DunnJan. 13: Elma Holland, Sallie StanleyJan. 14: Ralph Cash, Billy Gibson, Francis Lewis, Bill McMillen, Brandi McMillenJan. 15: Andrew Edmondson, Susan Griffis, Bonnie Joyner, Ami D. Patel, Brent Allen Sr.Jan. 16: Amanda Gibson, Spencer Letchworth, Mary Irma Moore, William L. Moore, Lisa Rose, Dori Stancil, Harold Hardison, Evella W. Bynum, Luke Moore, Diane Moore, Wendy G. AveryJan. 17: Amy Flowers, Mike Gay, Brandon T. Hagan, Charlotte Mewborn, Betty Mae Mosley, Jared Wamer, Clarence Barnes, Donna Lewis Mayo, Jordan LewisANNIVERSARIESJan. 9: Eva and Andrew CookJan. 12: Karen and Todd ClarkJan. 16: Wanda and Dennis OwensPlease send new entries and updates to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesCats' best friend: Pit bull adopts tiny kittensPitt schools considering additional metal detectors; open enrollment list proposedBringing back the smiles: Children's dental event returns but interest waning so farGreene deputies arrest two on fraud chargesECU Health: Five clinics, behavioral health unit are closingAyden gears up for inaugural Founder's Day celebrationHappenings: Events, activities and community eventsGrant program to improve digital equity in 29 regional countiesFour GEC students inducted into Phi Theta KappaLooking Back ... The Last 100 Years ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.