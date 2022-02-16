Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves meals 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday. Evening meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Voyages
ECU will welcome Jill Heinerth, cave diver, author, photographer and filmmaker, to discuss “Explorations in Excellence” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for tickets and more information.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Ballroom dancing
The February dance for USA Ballroom Dance Greenville Chapter will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The event is open to the public. No partner required. Cost is $10 per person at the door.
BHM program
Gloria Randle Scott, president emeritus of Bennett College and first Black president of the Girl Scouts of America, will be the keynote speaker at the Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church Black History Month celebration at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the church, 1001 Hooker Road. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Special musical guest will be the Elizabeth City State University Concert Choir. Registration is required at www.sycamorehillmbc.com. Call 756-4869.
MAC auditions
Auditions for “The Queen of Bingo” will held at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at Magnolia Arts Center. Casting is open to both men and women, ages 35 and over. COVID vaccination required. The show will run March 23-27. For more information, email kturnage46@yahoo.com.
Chamber Singers
ECU’s Chamber Singers will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Economic Forecast Luncheon
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Economic Forecast Luncheon has been rescheduled to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Rick Niswander, an ECU business professor and former vice chancellor of administration and finance, will offer insight and analysis on the local, state and national economies for the coming year. Cost is $30 for chamber members, $40 for non-members and $225 for a table of eight. Registration required at greenvillenc.org/events/.
Piano performance
ECU’s School of Music will feature a musical performance by faculty artist Keiko Sekino on piano at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Symphonic and concert bands
ECU’s symphonic and concert bands will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 in Wright Auditorium. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Tiny Art
Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host the Tiny Art Show through Feb. 24. The exhibition includes small works of art priced at $5 or $10 with a virtual auction for juried entries. Visit emergegallery.com.