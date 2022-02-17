Feb. 17 Birthdays and Anniversaries Feb 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BirthdaysFeb. 17: Amy B. Johnson, Marilyn Parker, William Bynum, Dan Carraway, Marvin Folston, Kevin Mewborn, Joan Smith, RaShawn Harper, James Earl Gay, Bartrell FieldsFeb. 18: Alan Bagley, Vickie B. Matthews, Carr Smith, John Ford, Caroline WainwrightFeb. 19: Lynn Bailey, Bobby Hodge, Sr., Michael Holland, Joey Pietro, Lauren Talton, Doyle Thigpen, Corbett Hughes, Brittan Reid, Marilyn E. McCarterFeb. 20: Megan Davis, R.A. Hamilton, Jamin Ross, Sharon Evans MooreFeb. 21: Marjorie Corbett, Stan Moore, Marlei Wetherington, Donnie SmithFeb. 22: Parker Ledbetter, Kelly Matthews, Thelma Mizell, Chief Robert A. Smith, David Moye, Sherri Moye, Angela MooreFeb. 23: Cheyenne Allen, Amanda Long Allen, Taylor GrimesAnniversariesFeb. 16: Tracey and Henry SmithFeb. 18: Mr. and Mrs. Vick WestFeb. 19: Deloris and Charles MooreFeb. 23: Mr.and Mrs. Billy Gibson, Lynn and Marlon Walston, Joan and Carl “Rawhide” Brock. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesRutledge: Latest youthful fashion trend: Vintage garments pre-internet, pre-wornGreenville police sergeant obtained sleeping meds prior to fatal Ayden fire; woman indictedBed Turning: Sew interested in quilts' historiesGreene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith to retire; Board will name interim March 7Winterville mom wins national working parent scholarshipPitt County board calls on staff for proposed noise ordinance amendmentsMan hopes wheelchair incident will be ticket to better sidewalksGreene sheriff: Man charged in separate weekend robberiesFarmville receives clean audit report; LGC spots areas of concernFarmville Review: 2021 delivered reasons to celebrate ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.