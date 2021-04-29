The Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay up to $9,000 for funeral expenses for loved ones who died of COVID-19, the Greene County Department of Social Services announced.
Survivors can apply for benefits by contacting FEMA toll-free at 844-684-6333. To find out if you qualify, read FEMA’s Funeral Assistance FAQs (fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance/faq)
FEMA is reporting that scammers are contacting people and pretending to offer to register them for assistance. Take note:
- FEMA will not contact you until you call or apply for assistance.
- The government won’t ask you to pay anything to get this benefit.
- Don’t give your own or your deceased loved one’s personal or financial information to anyone who contacts you out of the blue.
Report suspected scam calls to the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov.