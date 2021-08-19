Living in Winterville, it feels like the whole month of August is dedicated to the Winterville Watermelon Festival. Businesses create specials around it, individuals are making plans on which nights they’ll attend, and many are getting involved by volunteering with the festival or another assisting organization!
The Winterville Chamber has a special feature called Chamber Champion for our members. We choose one business or organization at random to do an interview and feature their ad on our online platforms for two weeks.
Last month, we had the opportunity to learn more about the Winterville Watermelon Festival because of this feature. Assistant director, Rebecca Caviness, conducted the interview, and we thought it apt to include it in our newsletter and our spot here in The Standard — in honor of the 36th annual festival approaching, it seemed fitting to include this feature:
The Winterville Watermelon Festival is a local organization that’s well known to natives but is so much more than a small-town festival. Although it comes from humble roots, it’s grown to be an enormous draw for Winterville!
Starting from just a very small festival with a small budget and strictly local entertainment, this festival has evolved to include an abundant number of vendors of food, crafts and nonprofits alike, great amusement rides, and of course the national recording artists that have visited.
The 2021 Winterville Watermelon Festival will be the 36th year, featuring another free concert where Lonestar will be headlining! This won’t be the first big name this festival has seen, though. In the past we’ve seen musicians like Charlie Daniels, Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, Miranda Lambert, Chase Rice, .38 Special, Scotty McCreery and Parmalee.
Even with this big growth, the committee in charge has worked hard to maintain the same type of atmosphere that offers something for all ages and backgrounds, and a great platform for local acts to gain some recognition. It’s something our community can be proud of!
The festival chairman, Alton Wadford, says the festival is an integral part of the town now. “It gives people an opportunity to visit Winterville, have a lot of fun, and see everything we have to offer in our small town: A fantastic community with great housing, schools, and shopping. If you’re curious what a ‘slice of the good life’ looks like, come for the festival and stay for the good community!”
A little-known fact of this festival that often attracts 10,000 plus people is that it’s put on entirely by volunteers — with support from the town, police and fire departments. Fewer than 20 people get together once a month all year to plan this great event, and they are always looking for more hands. Be sure to reach out if you would like to volunteer!
After 36 years, it’s safe to say the Winterville Watermelon Festival has become an incredibly important event for the whole town! Be sure to check them out this year for the three-day festival on Aug. 26, 27 and 28. For more information check out their website at www.watermelonfest.com!
