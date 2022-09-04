AYDEN — The 49th Ayden Collard Festival aims to celebrate a lot this year, but perhaps three things above all: Ayden, collards and community.
The three pillars of collard fun have been incorporated into a pair of designs that will be unveiled during opening ceremonies next week, the result of a contest put on by organizers with the collard committee.
“Our committee has worked extremely hard to put on a great festival for everyone and we are excited to share everything with the wonderful citizens of Ayden and the surrounding areas,” said Sarah Radcliff, town clerk and festival treasurer.
The group selected two new designs submitted by contestants to include on this year’s festival T-shirts and hats. The designs were required to incorporate “Ayden, collards and community,” and the winners will be awarded $200 at the ceremony and a T-shirt with their design. Items featuring the new designs will only be available for purchase during the festival in the parking lot adjacent to Town Hall.
The opening ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, on the West Avenue Stage where the committee will reveal new festival merchandise and where many of the fesitval’s marquee events will take place, including the annual collard eating contest at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Following the opening ceremony, rides and vendors will open. Visitors can purchase a $20 wristband and ride all the rides they want.
Ayden-Grifton High School’s Noah Cobb will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. to play guitar and sing his original country and cover favorites. Coob will be followed by eastern North Carolina favorites the Chairmen of the Board, known for their beach, rhythm and soul and the 1970 hit “Give Me Just a Little More Time.”
Saturday’s events will kick off with the Ayden Collard Festival Parade at 10 a.m. The annual Chargers Community Softball Tournament also will be held on Saturday at Ayden Parks and Recreation Field at 4354 Lee St.. The coed tournament is free to attend and food trucks and vendors will be on site.
Back on festival grounds along West Avenue in downtown, art, craft and food vendors are scheduled to open at 9 a.m.
“We have a lot of new food vendors this year; there will be something for every palate, as well as the same favorites from the years past,” Radcliff said.
The annual Art Show will continue at the Ayden Community Building at 548 Second St. from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on both days of the festival. Entertainment is scheduled throughout Saturday including three performances by Protown BMX and the Dare Devil Dog Show.
The collard eating contest will be followed by a performance by dance group The Shimmy Shakers at 6 p.m. Gospel group Leave 99 will perform at 6:30 p.m. with their blend of Americana and alternative country worship tunes. On the Border — the Ultimate Eagles Tribute band will close the festival with a performance at 7 p.m.
The festival treasurer also gave a shoutout to the festival’s sponsors. “We can’t forget to thank all our wonderful sponsors for their donations; we absolutely could not do it without them. We would like to give credit to Mayor Steve Tripp for all the work he has done to secure our sponsors.”
CMI Plastics Director Steven Hasselbach presented festival chair Herbie Carson and treasurer Sarah Radcliff with a $5,000 sponsorship check on Aug. 30, making the thermoforming company a Platinum Plus sponsor of the festival.
Other top sponsors include local businesses like Eastern Radiologists, Coltrain Home and Hardware, Sam Jones BBQ, Skylight Inn BBQ, Jones & Smith Contractors, Quilt Lizzy and Tripp Bro’s Inc.