Filing for elected offices was set to resume today if the state Supreme Court signs off on district maps finalized by the North Carolina legislature last week.
The legislature on Thursday approved plans that Republicans contend will meet fairness directives of justices who struck down previously approved maps as illegal partisan gerrymanders that penalized Democrats.
The court was deliberating on the maps through the early part of the week and said it would make a ruling by Wednesday, the day after the deadline for this story. The court also could further revise the maps with the aid of an expert adviser, or special master, appointed by the justices.
The new map for the state’s 14 U.S. House seats drawn by the Senate was touted by the GOP as having four highly competitive districts, some of which could threaten reelection prospects for incumbents. Republican legislators who drew the plan for the coming decade cited district-by-district results from statewide elections going back to 2016.
“We believe that the map is constitutional. We believe that it is fair to all candidates, voters (and) political parties in the state,” said Sen. Warren Daniel, a co-chair of the Senate redistricting committee. “It will reflect the will of the people if adopted by the court.”
As with separate maps to redraw state House and Senate districts that also gained approval Thursday, Republicans would have a slight electoral advantage in the congressional plan. But there would be pathways for Democrats to win a majority of seats in all of the maps during a strong year for the party.
The new state Senate map keeps Pitt and Edgecombe counties grouped together as Senate District 5 — the district had been Pitt and Greene counties. Green County is now in the 4th Senate District with Wilson and Wayne counties.
The new State House district map slightly modifies the boundaries for Districts 8 and 9, both fully in Pitt County’s borders with District 8 to the south and District 9 to the north. Greene County is in the District 12 with Lenoir and Jones counties.
The new congressional map largely restored District 1 and 3, currently represented by Wilson Democrat G.K. Butterfield and Greenville Republican Greg Murphy.
Greene County continues to be in District 1. Pitt County is divided nearly in half by districts with northern and western parts of the county in District 1 and southern and western parts of the county in District 3.
Filing for local, state and federal offices was interrupted in December when advocacy groups challenged districts drawn by Republican legislative leaders. A new primary was set for May 17 and a filing was set to resume today through March 4.
The Supreme Court ruled 4-3 in favor of evidence from voters and advocacy groups. The plaintiffs argued that the maps would have ensured Republican victories in 10 of the 14 U.S. House seats on ballots in the fall and GOP legislative majorities in almost every political environment — even as statewide elections are usually closely divided.