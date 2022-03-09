The final day of filing for 2022 elections left Greene and Pitt counties with crowded races for U.S. Congress in addition to contested local races, including a primary for Greene County sheriff.
Matt Sasser and Jason Tyndall will face off May 17 on the Democratic ballot for sheriff. Both men filed to run for the office Feb. 24 after Sheriff Lemmie Smith announced he would not seek re-election.
Sasser was chief deputy under Smith and currently is interim sheriff. Tyndall has been an officer with the Farmville Police Department and other agencies and ran as an unaffiliated candidate against Smith in 2018. The primary winner will face Republican James Harper barring a successful write-in candidate in the Republican primary.
The primary field for two U.S. House seats that represent the counties saw candidates sign up through Friday, the final day of filing period. Legal wrangling over the district lines continued through Monday, when the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a GOP request to review the maps further.
Ernest Reeves and Henry Williams II, both of Greenville, filed Friday to seek the GOP nomination for the District 1 seat currently held by the retiring Democratic U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield. Both men have run for political office previously on local and state ballots. They are among eight Republicans and four Democrats, including former Snow Hill Mayor and current state Sen. Don Davis, who are seeking the seat. The district includes all of Greene County and most of north and western Pitt County.
Eric Earhart of Eure joined three other Republicans hoping to unseat the District 3 incumbent, Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville. Two Democrats also are running for the position, which represents southern Pitt County.
In other Greene County races, five Democrats and one Republican are seeking three seats on the Greene County Board of Education. The May 17 primary will narrow the Democratic field, which includes Joe Smith, Pat Adams, Leisa Edwards Batts, Darius Shackleford and Donna Lynn Blow. Adams, Smith and Batts are incumbents.
Other contested primaries in Greene County include a Republican race for the District 4 state Senate seat between Buck Newton of Wilson and Joe Democko of La Grange. The winner will face current state Sen. Milton Toby Fitch of Wilson, barring a successful write-in challenge against Fitch.
Redistricting placed Greene into state Senate District 4 with Wilson and Wayne counties. It had been in Senate District 5 with Pitt County. District 5, currently held by Don Davis, will now encompass Pitt and Edgecombe counties.
Greene County also was moved from state House District 5 represented by John Bell into House District 12 represented by Chris Humphries of La Grange. Humphries is uncontested in the primary. Democrat Lillie Williams of Kinston filed to challenge him Nov. 8.
Three seats for the Greene County Board of Commissioners also are up for election, though none faces a primary challenge. Democrat Natasha Sutton, candidate for the commissioners’ District 3 seat, also faces has no opponent in the November election, nor does Clerk of Court Holly Little.
In Pitt County, Republican Benji Holloman of Farmville filed to challenge Democrat Faye Hardy Bordeaux for the District 4 seat on the Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Friday. The seat currently is held by Alex Albright, a Democrat from Fountain who is not seeking re-election.
Barring a write-in upset, Holloman and Bordeaux will face off in November as neither candidate has a primary challenger. The same holds true for District 3, where incumbent Democrat Chris Nunnally faces Republican Neil Driver, and in District 5, where Democrat Randall Martoccia and Republican Mark C. Smith will face off. District 5 incumbent, Republican Mike Fitzpatrick, did not file for re-election.
In District 1, incumbent Democratic Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins picked up a challenge from Democrat Mildred Sneed. The two will face off in the May 17 primary. No Republican filed to run for the seat, so the primary winner will face no formal opposition on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The primary ballots also will feature Republican and Democratic races for U.S. Senate, state Supreme Court and state Court of Appeals. Other Pitt County primaries include:
- A Democratic race for state Senate District 5 between Kandie Smith and Lenton Brown, with the winner facing Republican Karen Kozel in November.
- A Democratic race for state House District 8 between Sharon McDonald Evans and Gloristine Brown, with the winner facing Republican Charles (Drock) Vincent in November.
- A Republican race for state House District 9 between Tony Moore and Timothy Reeder, with the winner facing Democratic incumbent Brian Farkas in November.
In the race for Pitt County sheriff, neither incumbent Democrat Paula Dance nor Republican challenger Gary Weaver faces a primary challenge.
Filing on Friday also concluded for the nonpartisan Pitt County Board of Education election to be held Nov. 8. Four seats are up for election with two incumbents, Anna Barrett Smith of District 5 and Caroline Doherty of District 7, not seeking re-election.
One additional candidate filed on Friday, Gary L. Davis, for the District 1 seat held by Tracy Everett Lenz. Lenz also faces a challenge from Kenneth A. Jones in the three-way race. Three candidates also filed for the District 5 seat and two each filed for the District 2 and 7 seats.