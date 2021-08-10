Two candidates had filed for three seats on the Ayden Town Board on Monday with four days remaining in the candidate filing period.
Commissioner Raymond Langley filed for re-election to his seat in Ward 3 and newcomer Eric Wayne Todd filed for the Ward 4 seat currently held by Johnny Davis.
The Ward 5 seat held by Phyllis Ross also will be on the ballot in the Nov. 2 municipal elections. Candidates have until noon Friday to file with the Pitt County Board of Elections to appear on the ballot.
Ayden’s filing period is later than most other towns because commissioners are elected from wards, Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis said.
State law requires the filing period for any municipality with election districts be delayed the year following the census, Davis said.
The town is waiting on its census data to determine if and how redistricting needs to occur. Ward boundaries must be redrawn if the census shows their population is out of balance.
While Ayden’s districts may have to be redrawn, its election has not been delayed like Greenville’s and some other towns because even though candidates have to live in a certain ward, they are elected at-large, meaning all voters in Ayden cast ballots for the candidates.