The Rev. Jamie Haddock of First Christian Church (DOC) in Grifton was officially installed as the congregation’s pastor on Sunday, Nov. 14.
The Rev. Valerie Melvin, regional minister for the North Carolina Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), officiated at the installation ceremony and preached on the subject of “Trusted Leaders.”
Following the service, the congregation and guests enjoyed a lunch in the fellowship hall.
Haddock has been acting pastor at First Christian for 20 months. Her official installation was postponed due to COVID concerns.
In congratulating Haddock, Melvin saluted young women pastors of the Christian Church who are increasingly taking leadership roles in congregations and ministries of the church.