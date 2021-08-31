Thirty-eight Pitt County Schools students tested positive for COVID-19 within the first four days of returning to classes, the district reported at the end of last week.
Forty-two cases of the virus were reported among students and staff from Aug. 17-26, with one case reported in a parent who attended the Aug. 19 open house.
The total of 43 cases is the highest number since the school district began reporting weekly cases in August of 2020. Previous highs of 39 on-campus cases of COVID-19 were reported between Dec. 4-10, 2020 and Jan. 20 and Feb. 4, 2021.
Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said the number reflects what is happening across the county, not just in schools.
“There’s a high positivity rate in Pitt County,” she said. “So what we’re looking at in schools certainly reflects what’s happening in our community.”
She also noted more students are attending class this semester than during fall or spring semesters of the previous school year.
Pitt County Schools has about 3,600 employees and about 23,700 students, nearly all of them on campus. During a spike in COVID cases in December 2020, there were fewer than 15,000 students enrolled as face-to-face learners.
The weekly district summary released Friday does not indicate which campuses reported on-campus COVID cases. The district received criticism from some parents earlier this year for not disclosing more information about where COVID-19 cases were reported. In response, PCS began reporting cases and quarantines by school in January.
Johnson said Friday that for the new academic year, information about quarantines and cases at specific schools is provided on a live, real-time dashboard that tracks cases on and off campus.
According to the district, an on-campus case represents a person who was on a school campus within 48 hours of testing positive or developing symptoms before testing positive.
As of 7 p.m. Friday, the dashboard indicated that there were 205 active cases of COVID-19 and 824 quarantines among staff and students on and off campus.
Johnson said one reason the dashboard lists more positive cases than the weekly summary is that many students or staff members tested positive for the virus before the start of the semester and did not come to campus.
In addition, any cases reported Aug. 27 or later are reported in the current dashboard but will not be reflected in the weekly report until Sept. 3.
According to the dashboard, D.H. Conley High School reported the largest number of COVID cases, 24, followed by South Central High School with 15 cases. Both schools had more than 60 students or staff members quarantined. Hope Middle School, J.H. Rose High School and Lakeforest Elementary School all reported more than 10 cases each.
Among the more than three dozen schools in the district, only Wellcome Middle and Innovation Early College High School reported no cases of COVID.
Quarantines were reported at all schools, with seven reporting 30 or more quarantines.
Pitt County Schools’ COVID-19 reporting information can be found at www.pitt.k12.nc.us/Page/6978.