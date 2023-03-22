In Greene and Lenoir counties, 44% of residents have medical debt in collections.
In Tyrell County it’s 40%, and in Duplin County 38% — about three times the national average.
Eastern North Carolina is home to some of the highest concentrations of medical debt in collections in the nation, state Treasurer Dale Folwell said.
“We’re now in this situation not because of the murderous invasion of Ukraine, not because of COVID, and not because of acts of God,” Folwell told those who attended a public hearing on the issue in New Bern late last year. “It is because of health care and health care billing where people can’t see themselves past their poverty.”
The solution, Folwell contends, is the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, a measure sponsored by Rep. Edward Goodwin, R-Chowan, that failed to gain momentum last session. Goodwin reintroduced the legislation as House Bill 367 this week, and an identical bill is slated for introduction in the Senate on Monday.
Taken together, the bipartisan bills have nearly four dozen sponsors or co-sponsors in the 170-member General Assembly.
The reason why is obvious.
North Carolina ranks among the bottom half of states for failure to guard patients’ financial health. Fewer than 25 of the state’s “nonprofit” hospitals have justified their tax exemptions with charity care spending, according to Folwell.
Data from the treasurer shows some hospitals have billed $149 million to patients who should have qualified for free or discounted care. Some have encouraged thousands to open “medical credit cards” that charge up to 18% interest. Some also sued hundreds of patients for medical debt during the pandemic.
“We are talking about multibillion-dollar corporations that are disguising themselves as nonprofits,” Folwell said. “They don’t pay sales tax, don’t pay income tax, don’t pay property tax.”
HB367 and Senate Bill 321 are designed to boost consumer protections against medical debt while also holding hospitals accountable for their charity care and billing practices. It would require hospitals to develop medical debt mitigation policies, and outlines steps health care facilities would have to take before seeking payment.
It would also establish categories for patients to qualify for financial assistance, streamline the application process, require hospitals to publicize available assistance, and bar late fees or interest charged to patients on financial assistance. The legislation would further require facilities and debt collectors to offer monthly payment plans for debt that does not exceed 5% of gross monthly income.
Other aspects would require large health care facilities to post price information online, provide immunity for spouses for medical debt, and prohibit certain debt collection tactics.
Hospitals that don’t comply would lose their nonprofit status.
“Right is right and wrong is wrong,” Goodwin said in New Bern. “Who am I supposed to help — the richest, or the poorest and middle income? My God tells me I’m supposed to help anybody in need.”
Cynthia Charles, spokeswoman for the North Carolina Healthcare Association, contends “the suggestion that (hospitals) weaponized medical debt is nothing but political grandstanding.”
Charles argued in an email it’s important to consider “some of the root causes of individuals having medical debt, including being uninsured or having … ‘skinny’ health plans that lack adequate coverage, having high-deductible health plans, or having low incomes and/or poor health that requires higher use of health care services.”
Charles pointed to federal regulations and legislation passed in North Carolina in 2013 that protect consumers, and suggested Medicaid expansion, rather than HB367, is a better approach to the problem.
“The proposed additional guidance as described in HB367 does not seem necessary,” Charles wrote. “Our general feeling is that this bill focuses on addressing issues that have been created by years of payment policy that reimburse hospitals and health care providers at a level below the cost of providing the care itself. For example, Medicaid reimbursement is only about 60% of the cost of providing the actual care.
“The solution is not to create more bureaucracy; the solution is to ensure that more people have insurance coverage and that hospitals get paid adequately to meet the expectations of the people and communities they serve,” she wrote.