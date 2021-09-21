A man has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Farmville, saying that the town’s fees and guidelines required to operate a food truck are unconstitutional and targeted.
Mark Shirley, owner and chef of Ole’ Time Smokehouse, along with his attorneys, filed the suit at the Pitt County Courthouse on Tuesday morning, prior to addressing the media.
The suit pertains to the Board of Commissioners’ decision in April which charges food vendors $75 a day to operate in town, orders them to stay 100 feet away from brick-and-mortar restaurants and limits their operations to two days a week.
Farmville will have 30 days to respond to the complaint with either an answer or a motion to dismiss. The two constitutional claims filed are under the fruits of their labor and equal protection provisions in the state’s constitution. A judge ruling in Shirley’s favor would nullify the town’s ordinance.
“When I started my business in September 2019 I could have chosen any town to set up operation,” Shirley said in a prepared statement. “I chose Farmville and Snow Hill. The reason I chose these two towns is because this is where I am from. This is home. I never intended to take away from any existing business by starting my own business. I simply wanted to offer another lunch option for the town.”
Jessica Thompson, Shirley’s attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation, explained how the plaintiff believes the decree violates N.C. General Statutes.
“That (fee) is actually a tax and a town does not have the authority to tax food trucks to raise general revenue,” Thompson said. “The new ordinance also violates Mark’s right to earn a living protected by the North Carolina ‘fruits of their labors’ clause in article one, section one of the constitution.
“It also violates the equal protection clause … by placing arbitrary restrictions on his food truck business that sells lunch while not placing the same restriction on brick and mortar restaurants that sell lunch,” Thompson said.
The initial fee for food trucks was $100 annually, Thompson said. Shirley said that the change in fees from when he began operations would cost him around $8,000 annually to operate his business.
According to Thompson, that amount of money far and away exceeds the cost of doing business that a municipal permit fee is meant to cover. Thus the suit labels the daily fee as a tax.
The suit also references permit fees for food truck operation across the state. In Durham, that cost is $10.40 annually. In Dallas, N.C., the cost is $400 a year.
Shirley said he feels the ordinance was personal.
“When this moratorium was passed, I was the only food truck permitted in Farmville,” Shirley said. “It was specifically to run me out of town.”
Billy Strickland, an attorney representing Shirley through Strickland Agner Pittman out of Goldsboro, called the ordinance “very targeted legislation.”
“If you even look at the distances of 100 feet, Mark had a leased spot from a land owner and was on private property, the distance of which to the door would have made it,” Strickland said. “Measuring from the edge of the property would have bumped him out of it. When we told the landlord to just let us sit there anyway, the city went and threatened … the landlord. That is our understanding.”
Strickland also directed disapproval at Mayor John Moore for the ordinance and the effect it had on Shirley’s business.
“He felt that he had our client … over his wheelbarrow and that he got to pick the winners and losers in businesses in Farmville,” Strickland said. “We are here to show him that there is a review — what they call due process and equal protection. Hopefully Mr. Moore will figure out what that is.”
Moore said Tuesday morning that all questions will be referred through Chris Edwards, city attorney for Farmville.
Shirley and his attorneys said that their only goal is his return to business as usual. The suit calls on damages in the amount of $1 plus attorney fees.
“This is about the economic opportunity for all North Carolinians to make an honest living and improve their lives,” Thompson said. “We are fighting for Mark but we are fighting for all North Carolinians.”