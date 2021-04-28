FOUNTAIN — A small group of eco-warriors armed with hand tools reclaimed an almost-forgotten tract of ECU-owned woodlands during one of several Earth Week projects led by university volunteers.
Otter Creek Natural Area is a woodsy treasure of about 70-acres, bequeathed to the school 1986 by the L. Howard Ellis Jr. family for use and study by various academic programs, according to the university.
Near Fountain, a 30-minute drive from campus, the green space had been used in the past by professors and students in the study of ecology, environmental health and biology.
According to ECU Sustainability Manager Chad Carwein, the land seems to have been abandoned about 10 to 15 years ago.
“The faculty that used it on a regular basis retired and moved on,” he said during the cleanup on April 20. “The legacy of the property was almost lost.”
When Carwein first learned of the neglected area, he investigated and found overgrown trails, randomly dumped trash and evidence of hunters, including a tree stand.
In honor of Earth Week, he asked for volunteers to help begin the process of reestablishing it.
“We are trying to rehabilitate the property and get it to where classes, students, faculty and staff can use it again,” he said.
He said most people don’t realize ECU owns the property. A wooden sign, signifying ownership, stands rotting 100 yards down a trail.
On Tuesday, a small group of students and a handful of Health Science Campus maintenance staff picked up trash, cut down overgrown limbs, raked trails and sprayed purple rectangles on trees, to indicate no hunting allowed.
Under partly cloudy skies, cool temperatures quickly warmed.
Junior Nia Thomas was volunteering and helped pick up trash. She said she was happy to be outside.
“We haven’t had many volunteer opportunities since COVID,” she said.
Amanda O’Neal, also a junior, said she came to help the environment. Bianca Berry, also a junior, said she wanted to help and be outside while the weather was nice.
A few of students said they were volunteering to earn extra credit points.
Carmein told the students the history of the acreage and said it has one of the highest elevations in Pitt County.
“There are some really nice, steep ravines in the back,” he said. “There are even some mountain Laurels, which typically don’t grow in this part of North Carolina. There is a lot of diversity.”
He said that reestablishing the property would take some time.
“It is not a greenway,” he said.
“Our goal is to get it to where student groups, who might want to use it for team-building exercises, or group hikes could be able to schedule a time to go there,” he added.
The property is not currently open to the public because of safety concerns.
“We have to make sure the property is as safe as possible before we start letting people go out there,” Carwein said. “We especially need to make sure nobody is using it for hunting.”
Carwein has been with ECU for almost five years as the university’s first sustainability manager to help ECU add some green to its purple.
His job came about after the UNC System adopted a sustainability policy in 2009.
“That meant each university needed to focus on certain sustainability methods — like waste reduction and energy and water conservation,” he said. “The policy set the precedent for each of the universities in the system to hire a sustainability manager and start a sustainability program.”
His first job upon graduation from Indiana University was at UNC-Greensboro in their office of sustainability.
“They already had a program in place. When ECU decided to start a program, they encouraged me to apply,” he said.
In his first five years, Carwein has helped establish the school as a bicycle-friendly university, a Tree Campus USA, and a Bee-Campus USA.
The work was among several events supported by ECU Sustainability to mark the annual Earth Day observances including an Earth Day Festival on Thursday behind the Main Campus Student Center and more volunteer cleanups over the weekend.
Carwein was grateful for the students and the staff members who helped start the process of restoration at the site on Wednesday.
“The trail is really starting to look good,” he said, although more cleanup days in the future will be required before the property will be reopened.