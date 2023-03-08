An Ayden man who authorities say is a former street gang leader was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison Tuesday on drug charges.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Maurice Montrell Greene, 34, was sentenced to 165 months in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine and possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

