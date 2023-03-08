...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
An Ayden man who authorities say is a former street gang leader was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison Tuesday on drug charges.
A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Maurice Montrell Greene, 34, was sentenced to 165 months in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine and possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.
On July 19, 2022, Green pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine in Ayden and Pitt County the release said. Greene was the leader of the local “Grape Street” Crips gang set during the time he was under investigation, from 2016 to February 2019, the release said.
The investigation included controlled purchases, surveillance, witness interviews and a court-authorized wiretap on Greene and others’ cell phones, which led to the seizure of approximately 1,800 grams of cocaine and more than $382,000, the release continued.
More than $47,000 cash, 935 grams of cocaine a firearm were seized from residences where Greene lived.
Reports from the time show Greene was arrested March 8, 2018, by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office after they executed a search warrant at 287 Northwest Acres Drive north of Greenville on Feb. 23 of that year. Members of the sheriff’s office found the cocaine, valued at about $35,000 in the residence.
Sentencing was carried out by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan, according to the release. The Drug Enforcement Administration, Greenville Regional Drug Task Force and sheriff’s office investigated the case, the release said.