...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...
Areas of fog and low clouds have spread to most of Eastern NC
this morning, reducing visibilities to 1 mile or less, and at
times to a quarter of a mile. Dense fog will linger through at
least mid morning before dissipating, and may last in some spots
until almost noon.
Use extra caution while traveling this morning. When encountering
fog, drivers should slow down and use their low beam headlights.
In addition, allow extra braking distance between you and the
vehicle ahead.
The Community Foundation of North Carolina East recently presented Pam Strickland of N.C. Stop Human Trafficking, center, with a grant of $4,500 for the organization. With Strickland are Gregg James, former board of directors chairman of NC Stop Human Trafficking, and Melissa Spain, CEO of Community Foundation of North Carolina East.
The Community Foundation of North Carolina East has donated $4,500 to support NC Stop Human Trafficking’s programs in the eastern part of North Carolina.
The $4,500 donation will fund the nonprofit’s education initiatives, which trains participants to identify and respond to human trafficking victims. The initiatives also expand overall community awareness to human trafficking in the state.
The donation will be applied to collaborative programs facilitated by NC Stop Human Trafficking, including the Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking, one of the largest coalitions in the state.
The Community Foundation of North Carolina East’s support will assist in NC Stop Human Trafficking’s legislative advocacy, as well. This program’s focus is to support stronger anti-human trafficking legislation on a state and federal level, as change begins with sound policy decisions.
“Our programs are able to operate because community support and foundations like the Community Foundation of North Carolina East,” said NC Stop Human Trafficking Founder Pam Strickland of Farmville.
“We are thrilled accept this donation and apply it to our programs that help in developing the anti-human trafficking movement in the state.
“As we work to see more victims served appropriately, more community support for restoration and more people prevented from being caught in the abusive nature of human trafficking, we hold deep gratitude to those that support us and this important work.”
NC Stop Human Trafficking is a statewide advocacy organization located in Pitt County working for a state free of human trafficking. The agency says it does this through education programming, coalition development, legislative advocacy and introducing fair trade products into the local market.