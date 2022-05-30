Two graduates of Ayden High School were the recipients of the 2022 Legend Awards at the annual Community Foundation, Inc. golf tournament held last Thursday at Ayden Golf and Country Club.
Both William “Bill” Edwards and Rudolph “Rudy” Cannon played football together at Ayden High School during the early 1960s and were important cogs on the 1960 and 1961 football teams, and were honored not only for their athletic prowess but also for their successful accomplishments after high school.
Dr. David McLawhorn, a teammate of Edwards on both the 1960-63 football and basketball teams, made the presentation to Carroll McLawhorn, who accepted the award on Edwards’ behalf. Edwards was unable to be present because of medical issues.
In accepting the award, Carroll McLawhorn, also a teammate of Edwards and classmate for 12 years, said, “I am humbled and very thankful that I can stand in and accept this for William. As you’ve heard David read out this litany … of accomplishments.”
He continued, “William, as you can see … has been through a lot of battles. He’s in a battle right now he’s not going to win. But he’s going to win the war and that’s what is important.”
“In talking to William this week,” Carroll said, “I tried to be light about all of it. I said, look, I will be glad to accept this on your behalf. I had to block for you all those years so you could get enough yards and punt the ball to get a scholarship or grant-in-aid to go to Carolina. Then, the good Lord said, ‘No, I don’t want you to be a ball player. I want you to be a preacher.’”
Carroll said, “For a lot of us that grew up in the 50s, it’s unimaginable what blessings we had. The absolutely best years …. school and athletic teams were the community. There were no names on the back of the jerseys. It was a big ‘A’. We all played together. We formed bonds, friendships …... and for the people who have gone on before us. The Stuart Tripps. The Tommy Crafts. The people who had impacts on our life. That’s why we come here tonight to acknowledge the accomplishments of William Edwards and also are thankful for his contributions to this community and to this state.”
Dr. McLawhorn pointed out that he and William played on the same football and basketball teams together. “I am proud to do this tonight. He was a great teammate and a better friend,” Dr. McLawhorn said.
Edwards was a three-sport athlete, lettering four years in basketball and baseball and three years in football. He was an All-East and All-State performer in both football and basketball in his senior year. Interestingly, he also played first trombone in the Ayden-Winterville Band and often played in football gear at halftime.
A 1962 graduate of Ayden High School, Edwards was a member of the 1962 Tornado basketball team that placed third in the state. He played fullback and tailback on the two outstanding football teams, the 1960-61 team that went undefeated going into the playoffs, except for a 0-0 tie to 2A Beaufort. The team finished 9-1-1, falling to James Kenan High School, 19-13. Edwards had an 80-yard TD erased by penalty. James Kenan won the state championship the next week.
The 1961-62 football team went unbeaten in the regular season before being ousted in the state playoffs by Rohanen by a 6-0 score. The team finished 11-1, the best record at the school at that time.
Edwards accepted a full grant-in-aid football scholarship to UNC-CH. He was an excellent punter. He lettered three years at UNC as a punter and defensive safety. In his sophomore season, Edwards led the ACC in punting average and was second in both his junior and senior season. During his collegiate career, he did not have a punt returned by the opposition for more than eight yards.
Edwards was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes while in college, serving as president of the FCA during his senior year. He graduated in 1966 with a degree in Physical Education and Air Science.
Edwards worked as a teacher and counselor for two years at Lake Waccamaw Boys Home. He was Athletic Director and taught the eighth grade.
In 1968 Edwards entered Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia to study for the pastoral ministry. In 1971 he received his M.Div. degree (Masters in Divinity) after which he served in two successive pastorates, first as Associate Minister at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines, N.C. (1971-1973) and as Senior Minister at First Presbyterian Church in Monroe, N.C. (1973-1981).
In 1981 Edwards left the pastoral ministry whereupon he entered the UNC Hospital CPE (Clinical Pastoral Education) program. After his initial CPE credit at UNC Hospitals and a subsequent 4-year hiatus from the ministry, Edwards completed a 2-year residency at Duke University Medical Center in 1990. While at DUMC Edwards was primary chaplain for the Burn Unit and ICSU (Intensive Care Surgical Unit) where his primary academic focus was on grief counseling. At DUMC he received his advanced CPE certification as a chaplain in 1990.
From 1990-2005 Edwards was employed by the Methodist Home for Children where he supervised an In-Home Family Preservation program for At-Risk Kids. From 2005 to 2007 he was self-employed for two years as a family therapist. In 2007 Edwards accepted employment with North Carolina Mentor where he continued his supervisory and family therapy work with At-Risk Kids for 6 years.
Edwards retired in January 2013 and resides in Southern Pines, N.C. He continues to provide pro-bono marital and family therapy and thoroughly enjoys his on-going 15-year Saturday morning Bible Study and Breakfast Group meeting, which he started in 2000.
Dr. McLawhorn said, “On behalf of Community Foundation, Inc., I am happy to present the 2022 Legend Award to William ‘Bill’ Edwards for not only his athletic accomplishments but also for his career of Christian service.”
Billy Stokes, a 2021 Legend Award recipient, presented Cannon with his award. Stokes said, “This evening’s Legend Award recipient graduated from Ayden High School in 1963, but not before lettering in three sports, excelling in two of them.”
Cannon played both football and baseball all four years in high school where he was an outstanding running back who earned All-East honors in both his junior and senior years and All-State second team in his senior year. Stokes described Cannon, as “both a prolific running back with speed, mobility, and agility but was also a man among boys at his defensive linebacker position.”
Cannon was a four-year letterman on the high school baseball team. Stokes said, “His play at his position resulted in many fond memories. As the team’s catcher his sense of humor would equate him being the first “trash talker” before trashing talking became popular. He knew how to talk to opposing batters and there are a few stories about how he flicked dirt onto opposing batters’ shoes. Of much renown, however, is the “Potato Story,” a hilarious story of how a baseball turned into a potato.”
Stokes told of another interesting story about Cannon, who lettered in basketball his senior year. Stokes said, “He promised fellow teammate Wayne Dail that he would play basketball if Wayne would play football. The tradeoff was a good one. Wayne was an excellent football player while Rudy was known for being able to come off the bench into a basketball game as the “designated fouler.” He could also agitate the other team’s best player, even from the bench.”
Cannon had the distinction of playing football and baseball under two different coaches, first Coach Stuart Tripp and then in his senior year under Coach Thomas Lewis. In his football senior year, Cannon was selected to play in the North-South All-Star football game played on East Carolina University’s new field.
After graduation from Ayden High School in the spring of 1963, Cannon went to Fredrick Military Academy where he played football for a year. A football injury at Fredrick sent him back home to Ayden where he began attending East Carolina University.
After being drafted into the U.S. Air Force, he served four years, one of which was spent in Vietnam. After his service he finished his degree in Trade and Industrial Education at ECU.
Cannon spent a year at Tarboro High School before returning home to Ayden to begin his teaching career at Ayden-Grifton High School. It was there that Cannon built a strong welding program in southern Pitt County. The program often aided local farmers with equipment repairs. Stokes said, “Cannon was able to lead many students to a successful career working with metals. He also coached wrestling at the high school for three years. He taught for 31 years and is well-respected by his former students and co-workers.”
Stokes concluded his remarks by saying, “Rudolph Cannon has long been one of Ayden’s legends. On behalf of Community Foundation, Inc., I am happy to make it official by presenting the 2022 Legend Award to Rudolph Cannon, and to take this opportunity to thank him for his service to Country.”
Upon receiving the award, Cannon said, “And, I’m still at Ayden-Grifton. This is my nineteenth-year subbing. I subbed today. I want to thank the community. It’s been a fantastic community. Every young man should grow up in a community like Ayden and Grifton. Those days are gone though. If you just read the paper, what happened in Texas is unbelievable that these things are happening in our school. We’re gonna have to work harder people. Yes, we are. Thank you very much, everybody.”