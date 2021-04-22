Fountain Fire Chief named Firefighter of the Year

The Pitt County Firefighter’s Association has presented Jonathan A. Landen of the Fountain Rural Fire Association with the Pitt County Firefighter of the Year award.
The presentation was made during the association’s April 11 meeting.
The award is presented annually to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding support and leadership to their department and the community, contributing to the overall good and advancement of the Pitt County Fire Service for the previous 12 months.
Fountain Rural Fire Association responded to 78 calls for service related to fires between Dec. 1, 2019 and Nov. 30. Landen responded to approximately 76% of all alarms during that period, and had perfect attendance for department meetings.
Landen also attended all eight association and chiefs meetings during that time and has completed a total of 350 hours of fire service-related training.
Landen was selected as chief in June and Officer of the Year by the membership. Additionally, in August, he was elected by PCFA as president and served as vice president and training committee chairman for the first portion of the 2020 calendar year.
In his letter nominating Landen for the award, firefighter Alan Wooten wrote: “He is always trying to find new and innovative ways for us to help our community.”
Landen said he was honored to receive the award.
The selection committee is made up of individuals who are not members of Pitt County Fire Services.
Pitt County Emergency Management and the firefighters association congratulated Landen and thanked all of the dedicated individuals who serve the residents of Pitt County every day.
The Pitt County Firefighters Association consists of all fire departments within Pitt County. It was formed to maintain an open dialogue between departments and county administration. For more information on the fire association, contact Landen at 360-6532