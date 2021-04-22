Fountain Fire Chief named Firefighter of the Year

Weather Alert

...Increased Fire Danger Thursday... Minimum relative humidity of 20 to 25 percent Thursday afternoon will lead to an elevated fire danger. Winds will not be as strong on Thursday as they were today, but may occasionally gust in excess of 15 mph. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.