FOUNTAIN — The town of Fountain recognized several staff members and residents for their commitment to the town at the Dec. 8 Board of Commissioners meeting.
Presented annually, the awards recognize efforts to improve the town and help the town’s residents, according to Mayor Shirley Mitchell.
This year the presentation, which typically features a buffet of food and sweet treats for award recipients and guests, was condensed due to the pandemic.
Several who were recognized also could not be present to receive their certificates.
Despite the changes, it was still important for the town to hold the ceremony, according to Mitchell.
“It’s something I have been doing my whole time as mayor. At the end of the year, I try to recognize citizens and employees that are important to me and the town. It’s a good feeling to have citizens you can call on and depend on as well as employees,” Mitchell said.
Two plaques and one certificate were presented during the meeting, with the first plaque being awarded to town clerk Leigh Hines for 20 years of service.
“She has been a wonderful clerk. At every angle, she tries to save the town money. I believe she has the town’s best interest at heart. She was deserving of the 20-year recognition. I wish we could have done more,” Mitchell said.
A plaque was also presented to town attorney Amy Wells of Gaylord, McNally, Strickland and Snyder L.L.P. for her dedication and service to the town.
“Amy has been with the town for about 16 years. We appreciate all her hard work. The input she gives us is in the best interest of the town and leads us in the right direction for the town when it comes to legal problems,” Mitchell said.
“We do appreciate her service to the town.”
Finally, a certificate of dedication was presented to utilities supervisor Ronnie Williams for his dedication and work toward the town’s food bank.
Though not present, Sophia Mix, Jeffery Adams, Lillie Jackson, Rickie Jackson, Stephen Adams, Marvin Newton, Carol Haywood, Charlotte Dupree, Peggy Best, Fred Morgan Jr., Barbara Mack, Steven Staton, Vermon Johnson and Lee Adams were also recognized for their service with the food bank.
“I really appreciate all your hard work and dedication,” Mitchell said.
“I couldn’t do it without you.”