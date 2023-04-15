Litter challenge

Pitt County Schools’ fourth-graders are competing to see which classrooms can pick up the most trash this month as part of the county’s “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign.

 Contributed Photo

About 1,600 fourth graders are the focus of the second phase of Pitt County’s litter-free campaign.

Fourth-graders in Pitt County Schools received green litter pickup bags on Monday along with bilingual tracking logs and posters from their teachers as part of the county’s “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign.

