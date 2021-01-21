Neal J. Fox, who has served as an Edward Jones financial adviser in Farmville the past 20 years, has been named a principal with the firm’s holding company, The Jones Financial Companies, LLLP.
Fox was one of 161 chosen this year from more than 50,000 associates across the United States and Canada to join the firm’s principals.
He will remain in Farmville and continue to serve investors.
In addition to serving local investors, he serves as an Edward Jones regional leader, promoting the health, growth and leadership development of 74 branch teams, according to a news release.
Fox attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications.
He also holds the AAMS professional designation.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis.