...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
A rabies vaccination is shown during a 2017 clinic set up at the Ayden Fire Department after a rabid cat was found in the area.
A free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats will be held in Winterville next week for up to 500 animals.
The event sponsored by Pitt County Animal Services, in partnership with Greenville Animal Protective Services and SPAY Today, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Fire Department, 2564 Mill St.
The clinic will have free rabies vaccinations for 500 pets on a first-come, first-served basis. All shots given during the clinic will be valid for one year.
“The vaccinations are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing 1 million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including the Pitt County Animal Shelter, for family pets in need,” said Pitt Animal Services Director Chad Singleton.
Requirements to participate include:
Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers.
Transport cats in separate carriers to expedite rabies shots administration.
No retractable leashes.
Dogs must be in regular collars or harnesses. No chains are allowed to be used as collars.
No appointment needed; first come, first served.
Photo ID with current address is required. If the address on the ID is not current, bring a utility bill that verifies current address. Owners without photo ID will be turned away.
All dogs and cats must be at least 4 months of age to receive the rabies vaccination. Animals under 4 months will be turned away. If available, bring papers that verify the pet’s date of birth.
Pets will not receive a rabies vaccination if it is mo
re than 30 days before the previous shot’s expiration date. Rabies vaccinations requested within the final 30 days or after expiration will be given.
If you bring an animal to the clinic for a family member, friend or neighbor, their photo ID (or copy of their photo ID) with their current address and written permission for their animals to be vaccinated against rabies is required.
Upon arrival, check in at the tent in the parking lot at the rear of the fire station.
Volunteers will be on site to assist, but staff will be unable to look up previous rabies vaccination records.
North Carolina law requires the owner of every dog and cat over 4 months of age to have the animal vaccinated against rabies. In Pitt County, owners of dogs and cats that have not been vaccinated in accordance with the law are subject to a civil penalty in the amount of $100.