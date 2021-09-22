The Pitt County Health Department’s Diabetes Self-Management Education Program will host a free retinal screening provided by Prevent Blindness North Carolina from 9 to noon on Friday.
The screening will be held health department offices at 201 Government Circle. Space is limited and registration is required by calling 252-902-2361 or emailing Angie Watson at angie.watson@pittcountync.gov.
The screening involves taking a picture of the retina of the eye under a flash of light, and can detect eye health problems such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, cataracts and other issues with the overall health of the eye.
Diabetes (specifically diabetic retinopathy) is the leading cause of blindness among working-age adults in the United States. Early detection of diabetic retinopathy, and proper care and treatment of diabetes can help prevent and/or delay blindness in those with diabetes. The American Diabetes Association recommends an annual dilated eye exam for all patients with diabetes.
This event is free and open to any adult wanting to check their eye health; however, the priority is to reach those who currently do not have vision insurance and cannot afford a visit to the eye doctor for this service. For those with detected eye problems who do not have insurance, vouchers may be available to cover the cost of a full eye exam and eyeglasses as needed.
In addition to the retinal screening service, the Pitt County Health Department also offers an ongoing diabetes self-management education class series and monthly support group aimed at helping adults living with diabetes or prediabetes to develop a self-management plan that works for them and improves their quality of life. For more information about this class, please use the same contact information provided for the retinal screening pre-registration.