Organizers of Uptown Greenville’s Freeboot Friday said Pirate pride will be on full display when the event returns at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Uptown Greenville announced Friday that the free outdoor concerts series, sponsored by Wells Fargo, will kick off in Five Points Plaza, the intersection of Fifth and Evans streets, with The Dundies.
Freeboot Friday is held the day before East Carolina University’s home football games. A beer and wine garden, kid’s activities, and food offerings also will be onsite.
Other performers will be Sept. 24: TrainWreck; Oct. 1: Heads Up Penny; and Nov. 5: Painted Man.
The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle services from the downtown area to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be offered. The shuttle will run three hours before, during, and two hours after each home game, including Thursday game days. Tailgating is prohibited in the municipal parking lots.
For more information regarding the Freeboot Friday or The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle, visit uptowngreenville.com or contact Uptown Greenville at info@uptowngreenville.com.
Uptown Greenville will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.