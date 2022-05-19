A pair of Greene Early College graduates this month completed another milestone in their educational journeys.
Greene Early College 2017 alumni Shontia Blount marked a first in GEC’s history when she returned to her alma mater to join the teaching staff.
After graduating from GEC and LCC with her associate degree in 2017, Blount completed her bachelor of science in biology from Fayetteville State University in 2020. Returning to GEC, she began her teaching career.
Continuing to strengthen her teaching skills and content knowledge, Blount enrolled in the Fayetteville State master’s program. She received her master of arts in teaching secondary education on May 7.
Blount has other firsts to her credit in her educational career: she was enrolled as a kindergartener in the first year of the Los Puentes Dual Language immersion program at Snow Hill Primary.
While a GEC student, she and four of her classmates organized the first extensive awards ceremony for the school. This much anticipated annual celebratory event continues to this day. Along with her teaching responsibilities, Blount is the faculty sponsor of the Super Senior seminar.
Abigail Reyes received her bachelor of arts in psychology and women and gender studies from UNC Chapel Hill on May 8.
While at GEC, she earned the honor of 2019 salutatorian of her class.
Her plans include joining the workforce for a year and then returning to UNC to continue her studies on the graduate level.