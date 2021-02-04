Greene Early College 2020 graduate Adriana Hernandez of Snow Hill is among the 1,300 students named to the fall dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University. To qualify for this distinction, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credits in a letter-graded course with a GPA of 3.5 or higher in the semester. Adriana is majoring in criminology and political science.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 13.5 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EST Wednesday was 13.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in northwest Greene County near HWY 58. &&
