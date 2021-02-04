Greene Early College 2020 graduate Adriana Hernandez of Snow Hill is among the 1,300 students named to the fall dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University. To qualify for this distinction, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credits in a letter-graded course with a GPA of 3.5 or higher in the semester. Adriana is majoring in criminology and political science.

