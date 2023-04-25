A Greene Early College senior recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the most highest achievement in Scouting, and was honored during a ceremony attended by family, friends and fellow scouts, the school announced.
Wyatt Grantham received his badge on Feb. 18 at Calvary Memorial Methodist Church, Snow Hill. To earn the distinguished honor, a Scout, typically over four to six years, will climb seven Scouting ranks, earn 21 merit badges, complete an Eagle service project, become a strong leader within their troop, and prepare their final Eagle Scout Binder. Only one United States president, Gerald Ford, became an Eagle Scout.
Wyatt has been a scout for 11 years as part of Troop 74 in Snow Hill. Scout masters of the troop are Eric Miller and Neil Jarman. For his Eagle Scout project, Wyatt chose to improve the public campgrounds at Hookerton’s Caswell Landing. Working with a fellow Scout and longtime friend, Cameron Miller, both were able to add two additional tent pads, three picnic tables and fire rings. The project was completed July 6, 2022, qualifying both Wyatt and Cameron for Eagle Scout status.
Completing GEC’s five-year program in four years, Wyatt will graduate with his high school diploma and his associate’s degree from LCC in May. He plans to either attend UNC Charlotte or NC State as he pursues a degree in the business field in either accounting or finance. Wyatt is the son of Roberta and Kenneth Grantham of Snow Hill.