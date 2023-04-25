A Greene Early College senior recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the most highest achievement in Scouting, and was honored during a ceremony attended by family, friends and fellow scouts, the school announced.

Wyatt Grantham received his badge on Feb. 18 at Calvary Memorial Methodist Church, Snow Hill. To earn the distinguished honor, a Scout, typically over four to six years, will climb seven Scouting ranks, earn 21 merit badges, complete an Eagle service project, become a strong leader within their troop, and prepare their final Eagle Scout Binder. Only one United States president, Gerald Ford, became an Eagle Scout.