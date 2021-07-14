Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling resumed glass recycling last at six convenience sites across the county.
The county stopped accepting glass in July 2020 because broken shards were contaminating other recyclables, affecting sorting and resale. Residents were told at the time to discard glass with regular household garbage.
The county has since secured a glass-only recycling contract with Strategic Materials in Wilson.
“Six yellow recycling containers were purchased in fiscal year 2020-21 and eight additional containers will be purchased in fiscal year 2021-22 so all 14 county collection sites will offer these services to Pitt County residents,” said John Demary, director of Solid Waste and Recycling.
Glass bottles and jars do not have to be separated by color; however, glass recyclables can not be bagged when placed in the recycling container, Demary said.
Greenville city residents should take their glass recyclables to the convenience site closest to them, a city spokesman said.
Residents may utilize the large yellow recycling container at these locations:
- Bells Fork: 4554 County Home Road
- Wellcome: 673 Briley Road
- Farmville: 3457 Wesley Church Road
- Grimesland: 3558 Avon Road
- Ayden: 5171 Weyerhaeuser Road
- Winterville: 4818 Reedy Branch Road
As part of the recycling agreement with Strategic Materials, the glass will be delivered and recycled into new glass.