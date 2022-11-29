WINTERVILLE — A clothing giveaway at a local church is in its fifth year of ensuring gently used clothes are cycled back to families who need help.
Members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church hosted God’s Closet at the campus on Reedy Branch Road on Tuesday. The church has been hosting the event several times a year for the past five years and “it grows every time,” said Pastor Tim Cove.
Those who attended the giveaway paid $1 to enter the church where tables of clothing labeled by size were set up around the room for them to choose from.
“Our desire is to help families, especially with little ones. If you go to Walmart or Target, you can spend $25 for a set of clothes that a child may wear a couple of times before they grow out of them. We just want to make sure children have clothes they can put on and feel good about themselves,” said Cove said. He estimated that about 100 people attended this week’s event.
The church hosts the giveaways three to four times a year, or as often as they have the clothing in stock. A team of volunteers works year-round to procure, wash and sort items in preparation for the giveaways. Cove credits Claudia Perry and Ashley Thomas as the “brains and muscle” behind the operation.
The two and a team of volunteers run the program, which Perry explained was started after members of the church attended a women’s ministry program.
“We got motivated to do this after attending that program and talking about things we could do to help people in our area. That really lit a fire in us and we got to work,” she said.
Lead organizer Ashley Thomas explained that one of her roles is coordinating with establishments like consignment stores that donate items to the church if they are not selling or have surplus stock. “Some of the people who come through here take clothes, then next time they bring clothes that their children have outgrown,” Perry said.
Once the donations are collected, the group holds sorting days to organize the clothing. “On our sorting days, we sort each bag of clothes by size then take out anything that isn’t fit to give away. We want to make sure that we are giving people clothes that are clean and good quality,” said Perry.
“We also work together to get the clothes washed. Some people will take home bags of clothes and wash them in their spare time.”
Pastor Cove said the church had collected about 300 items of clothing per size offered at the giveaway. There were clothes for infants, toddlers and teens on display at the event. The organizers say they have a backlog of donations waiting to be sorted for the upcoming events.
“We have most of what we need when it comes to clothing donations; if anyone would like to donate diapers to us, we could use those for the pregnant mothers who come in,” said Perry.
Pastor Cove said that he was satisfied with the turnout and said the church plans to continue offering the event to the public.
“Every church seems to have something that they do especially well. We like to link arms with other churches whenever we can. We help with the feeding ministry at another church and with an exercise group at another. We’d be happy to have anyone join us.”