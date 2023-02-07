The Golden LEAF Foundation has awarded $1 million to Lenoir Community College for training equipment and professional development to support aviation programs and a new Aviation Center for Excellence at the North Carolina Global TransPark.

The center will house aviation, aircraft maintenance and advanced manufacturing programs, an announcement from the foundation’s board of directors said. It will also house an Aviation Academy that will serve high school students in Lenoir, Greene, and Jones Counties.

