file photo/Willow Abbey Mercando/theStandard
After years of COVID-related restrictions, today's school cafeteria service looks more like it used to, Director of School Nutrition Services Gretchen Wilson said. But the transition is not without challenges. "It is taking longer for kids to go through the serving line because they haven’t been through the serving line to pick different items out in years," she said.
Months after the end of many COVID-related restrictions in public schools, school nutrition programs have continued to face challenges with the return to normal operations. But now Pitt County Schools is getting some help in making that transition a smoother one.
The school district is among a half dozen statewide to receive a share of more than $125,000 in grant funding from No Kid Hungry North Carolina. Director of School Nutrition Services Gretchen Wilson said the district will use its $30,000 award to support training for employees who have only worked under pandemic-era emergency rules.
More than 40% of the district’s school nutrition employees began their jobs after the start of the pandemic. While COVID brought a unique set of demands for nutrition workers, including some who served more than a million take-out meals to students when schools were closed, the move a post-COVID environment has not been without difficulties.
“It’s a learning curve again,” Wilson said. “The schools got used to COVID. Three years ago seems like a long time.”
Veteran school nutrition workers had to adjust to numerous changes during COVID, including packaging foods for service in the classroom when students were not allowed to visit the cafeteria as well as supply-chain issues that resulted in food substitutions on menus. The pandemic also altered financial accountability for the school nutrition program as waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service allowed all school children to eat free. But those waivers expired at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
“Everybody gave some modifications (during COVID),” Wilson said. “We had all these new hires that didn’t yet really understand our programs.
“They’re having to go back to serving on the serving line,” she said. “We have to make sure each student is accounted for individually, and that’s more time-consuming. It’s going back to old-school, really.”
For employees who had only experienced the “new normal” of COVID, going back to former, unfamiliar ways can be confusing and frustrating.
To help retain nutrition workers, the state Board of Education approved the allocation of $10 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding in 2021 for local school nutrition operations across North Carolina. School nutrition workers were among PCS employees who received “COVID supplement” bonuses in 2021 and 2022, with nutrition workers receiving an additional retention bonus. In addition, non-certified staff saw their minimum salary increase to $15 an hour.
Despite financial incentives, many school nutrition programs across the country have continued to deal with labor shortages. A 2021 School Nutrition Association survey found that nearly 95% of respondents said staff shortages were a challenge for their program. In January 2022, Gov. Roy Cooper announced state employees would be able to use paid volunteer days to serve as cafeteria workers, bus drivers, substitute teachers and other support staff in public schools.
For Pitt County Schools, the school nutrition worker shortage has lessened in recent months. Wilson said she is currently working to fill three part-time and two full-time job openings. This is an improvement over 2021, when her staff was short by about 20 workers daily.
Still she said, an unintended consequence of the boost in minimum wage, which decreased the gap between pay of entry-level nutrition workers and mid-level management, was that employees had less of a financial incentive to take on increased responsibility of a supervisory role.
Part of the grant funding will support a new program for assistant managers in the district, allowing them to meet every other month to focus on topics such as team-building, customer service and self-care.
“These are things that bigger corporations might be able to offer,” Wilson said. “I’m just not able to use federal funds … so to have these grants that I can do it with now, it’s making it wonderful.”
School districts in five other counties — Beaufort, Brunswick, New Hanover, Robeson and Wilkes — also received grant funding, which will be used to support new equipment, technology and practices designed to encourage higher participation in school nutrition programs.
No Kid Hungry North Carolina is a partnership with the national nonprofit Share Our Strength and state leaders to connect children with under-utilized federal nutrition programs. It has provided grants to school nutrition programs since it began in 2011, including almost $2 million in funding since March 2020.