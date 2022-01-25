SNOW HILL — An annual financial audit showed Greene County exceeded projected revenues and lowered expenses last year but also found reporting issues in the Division of Social Services. The audit also was finished after deadline.
April Adams of Cherry Bekaert & Holland presented the Greene County Board of Commissioners with findings from the 2220-21 fiscal year audit during the board’s meeting on Jan. 18.
The audit found no significant deficiencies or weaknesses in the County’s internal controls but Adams reported three findings related to DSS. She stated turnover in the DSS office contributed to the findings.
One of the findings was improperly kept supporting documentation for reports done during September and October of 2020. Another came from a delay of notification to DSS when an employee separated from the county. Lastly, the auditors identified DSS contracts that were missing required language.
The audit was completed after the required deadline, but Adams noted that many other counties missed the submission date. Due to the late submission, the board is required to explain to the Local Government Commission how it plans to complete the process on schedule next year.
The audit found the county had exceeded its budgeted revenue by $500,000. The total revenue for the year was $21.1 million and expenditures came in under the budgeted amount by $2 million.
“The county was able to add back to fund balance, which was great,” Adams said. The county also resolved the two findings on its 2020 audit.
Chairman Bennie Heath remarked, “I am very pleased at the audit, I’m very pleased at the performance of our financial staff and I’m very pleased at the outcome of this.”
Other actions:
- Approved Neuse Regional Library agreement. The Neuse Library System is comprised of all public libraries in Greene, Jones and Lenoir Counties.
- Accepted $56,000 grant from the Tobacco Trust Fund. The grant funds will be used to renovate the first two bays of the Greene County Farmers Market.
- Donald Beaman, James Davenport and Erwin Suggs appointed to the Planning Board.
- Leslie Mooring appointed to the Board of Adjustments.