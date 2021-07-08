SNOW HILL — The Greene County Board of Education approved a revision of its grievance policy during its June 30 meeting.

“It is desirable to resolve problems through free and informal communication. When this fails a grievance will be processed pursuant to the steps,” said Raymond Smith, executive director of human resources.

If a grievance occurs between employees, individuals will have 30 days to submit their claim in writing along with specific information.

School officials are required to meet with the person filing the grievance within five days. Officials will make their decision within 10 days of the meeting.

If individuals do not agree with the school officials’ decisions, they have the ability to appeal. This must be done in writing within 10 days.

The superintendent will review the grievance and issue a response within 10 days.

This decision can be appealed by making a mandatory or discretionary appeal. Mandatory appeals apply when the grievant states a specific law has been violated. Discretionary appeals apply when a specific law has not been violated, Smith said.

Both appeals must be submitted 10 days after the written response is received from the superintendent.

Mandatory appeals will automatically go before members of the Greene County school board for a decision. The board will grant its decision within 30 days.

For discretionary appeals, the school board will have the option to conduct a hearing. If it denies a hearing, the superintendent’s decision is final. If a hearing is granted, the board will have 30 days to make its decision.

If a school official does not respond in the set time frame, individuals can appeal the process. If the grievant fails to adhere to the policy, it counts as acceptance, Smith said.

The board also approved a “prohibition against retaliation” policy, which seeks to protect employees who report wrongdoings or violations.

The policy states that no retaliation for employees, school board members or school officials should take place and punishment for retaliation, including termination, can be administered.

The board also approved policies on discrimination and harassment in the workplace, title IX nondiscrimination on the basis of sex and a policy prohibiting bullying and harassing behavior. These are tied into policies adopted by the board in February.

