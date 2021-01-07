SNOW HILL — New requirements for presentations and the changes to the 2020 meeting schedule were hot topics at Monday’s Greene County Board of Commissioners meeting.
County Manager Kyle DeHaven presented the commissioners with a form to be completed by individuals or organizations who want to be placed on the county’s meeting agenda.
The form clarifies what constitutes old or new businesses and what information can be shared during the presentation portion of commissioner meetings, DeHaven said.
“Old and new business requires action by the commissioners,” DeHaven said, adding this portion of the meetings would be used by engineers to keep commissioners informed on projects, along with department heads, administrative staff, nonprofits and other organizations.
“It gives our department heads more opportunities to speak and give updates to our departments,” DeHaven said. “These are the guidelines I will use to determine if they are presentations or public comment.”
County Commissioner Susan Blizzard said she felt the form prevented residents from making presentations and limited them to speaking during the public comments portion of meetings. Public comment speakers are limited to three minutes.
“There are other citizens that have ideas that they can present,” Blizzard said. “But with this formula there is no place for them to speak or present. Three minutes under public comment is not enough. I don’t know why you didn’t include citizens. Are we trying to shut them down from presenting stuff?”
DeHaven said the new policy allows residents to request placement on the agenda if more than three minutes of speaking time is needed.
“Anyone desiring to address the Greene County Board of Commissioners on a specific concern requiring more effective and informed action by the Greene County Board of Commissioners should contact the county manager at least one week prior to the meeting for the topic to be reviewed for consideration to be placed on the agenda,” the policy states.
It also states that Greene County staff will work to address issues before they are placed on the agenda.
“I don’t think we’re trying to take citizens out as all. I do think we are trying to make it the county commissioner meeting more orderly,” DeHaven said.
No action on the new policy was required.
Later in the meeting, Blizzard once again brought up the county’s 2020 meeting schedule. In the past, commissioner have met twice a month at 7 p.m. The new schedule calls for one meeting a month at 10 a.m. and a second at 7 p.m.
Because the board meets in the Greene County Wellness Center, Blizzard said the morning meetings would interfere with Track Out Camp at the facility.
Meeting in the gym during the camp’s hours of operation, puts it in jeopardy, she said.
Board Chairman Bennie Heath said a scheduling change has been made.
“I think we have said we are going to move these meetings to 7 p.m. at night and meet in here like we have been in the past,” Heath said. “We know we passed a schedule that we can’t comply with at this time, but for the first six months it’s anticipated, I believe, that we are going to be meeting at 7 p.m. each night until we get the armory ready.”
The former National Guard Armory is being converted into a new multi-purpose complex, which includes a meeting room for the commissioners. It is expected to be complete at the end of July.
Commissioners Derek Burress and Blizzard asked when the schedule change was made and why they were not included in the decision.
DeHaven said the change was discussed at the Dec. 21 commissioners meeting.
Blizzard and Burress agreed a location had been discussed as well as the schedule for the first monthly meeting to be held at 10 a.m. and the second monthly meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Neither recalled a decision being made move the 10 a.m. meetings to 7 p.m. until completion of the armory project.
Blizzard requested a copy of the tape from the Dec. 21 meeting to review.
Review of the tape and meeting minutes distributed in the Jan. 1 agenda packet revealed that commissioners made no mention of changing the time of the 10 a.m. meetings.
During the Dec. 21 meeting, Commissioner Jerry Jones asked about the activities occurring at the Wellness Center during the 10 a.m. meeting time and it was confirmed that the Track Out Program was operating then.
DeHaven mentioned posting signs at the Wellness Center to inform residents of the commissioners’ venue change when the armory project was completed and made a reference to the same action being taken after Jones’ mention of the Track Out Program. A time change was not discussed.