Greene County commissioners are developing a 2023-34 spending plan that maintains the property tax rate, gives employees a 5 percent raise and provides a 10.4 percent increase in school funding.
The fiscal year budget proposal presented by County Manager Kyle DeHaven to the Board of Commissioners at its May 15 meeting also includes the introduction of an EMS tax with a levy of $0.04 per $100 valuation and increases in water, sewer, and solid waste fees.
Discussions are ongoing. The board at 9 a.m. on May 22 is holding a workshop in Longleaf Pine Conference Room, 229 Kingold Blvd., in Snow Hill to hear from county agencies on funding requests.
A public hearing is set for 10 a.m. on June 5 in the commissioners’ meeting room, Greene County Operations Center, 312 S.E. Second St., Snow Hill.
The budget's general fund, which accounts for the bulk of day-to-day services, received requests from departments totaling $25.8 million. DeHaven recommends setting general funding spending at $24.6 million, according to the budget document. Spending in 2022-23 totaled $25.6 million.
“The proposed budget continues a path of conservative progress for Greene County Government," DeHaven wrote in his budget memo presented to the board. “The county continues to see the return on its investments, both tangible and intangible. Greene County commissioners should be recognized for their progressive thinking and leadership. Department heads should be equally recognized for putting the vision of the county commissioners into managed outputs.”
DeHaven said during the May 15 presentation that the 5% cost of living increase for employees was included to combat inflation, which he said is in line with the recently-released Consumer Price Index of 4.9%.
Additional highlights outlined by DeHaven include the addition of 11 new governmental vehicles countywide alongside an eight-year replacement. The 10.4% increase for Greene County Schools to brings total funding to $2,885,000, DeHaven said.
The proposal also includes the addition of four Division of Social Services positions to support Medicaid expansion; a 3% increase in funding for Neuse Regional Libraries; a $15,000 allotment for local fire departments; the addition of a third EMS facility.
According to the memo, the proposed budget was balanced using a tax rate of $0.786 per $100 valuation — the rate is unchanged from the current ad valorem property tax.
Human services consolidation
In other businesses, the board removed from the agenda a scheduled public hearing on a resolution to consolidate county human services and their governing board. Human services include public health and social services.
The resolution proposed the Board of Commissioners to assume control of the activities of a consolidated human services board following the North Carolina General Assembly’s adoption of House Bill 438 in 2012.
The proposal drew criticism from Snow Hill businessman Salvador Tinoco during the public comment period.
Tinoco asked the board to consider the effect the consolidation might have on Greene County employees, particularly on turnover and overall morale. Tinoco described county employees as important assets who are currently overworked and underpaid.
“It’s just not fair,” Tinoco said. “We have struggling employees that deserve better treatment, that deserve better pay, and I think that the morale right now throughout our county, it’s pitiful.”
If implemented, Tinoco said the assumed control of a consolidated human services board would create an “authoritarian system” and leave little jurisdiction to county employees.
While Greene County employees received a 5% cost-of-living adjustment from commissioners in January, Tinoco asked the board to increase this number to 8% in line with the federal government’s decision to increase COLA for federal annuitants.
“We have to be better leaders, we have to lead, we have to lead by example, not having an authoritarian attitude with the employees,” Tinoco said. “If we implement that consolidation idea, we will have more employee turnaround than we already have. Thank you for your time.”
Audit contract
The county is in year two of a three-year agreement with Mauldin & Jenkins to conduct it state-required annual audits, DeHaven said, with this year’s contract price set at $77,000. Though the contract price may sound high, DeHaven said the number is competitive and the three-year container was the best strategy for the county.
“We’re going to try to meet those hard deadlines (of the audits) and improve the velocity in which we turn them in,” DeHaven said. “Had a lot of success last year, just wasn’t as fast as we had hoped. Hopefully this time around we can meet that timeline.
If the audit report is not completed by Mauldin & Jenkins by the Dec. 1 grade period deadline, Vice-Chairman James Shackleford asked if the county may withhold payment.
DeHaven responded that the county retains 25% of payment until the audit is approved by commissioners and accepted by the Local Government Commission (LGC). If the audit is not completed by the LGC’s deadline, DeHaven said the board will have to make an amendment to the contract agreement.
Commissioner Derek Burress noted several issues with the contract’s approval, including a lack of clarity from Mauldin & Jenkins and several negative comments made by county staff about the quality of the audits.
Burress voted against the contract to audit in a 4-1 vote of approval of the contract made by the board.
“I know that we’re in year two of this three-year contract, but I cannot, in good faith, confidently approve this contract,” Burress said.
Other Business
- The board approved a motion to abandon two unimproved roadways created for a school site in the Maury community in 1982. The school was never located at the site. The property and roadways are intended to be repurposed for the use of an Emergency Medical Services station for additional EMS transport care for the Maury community.
- Approved a budget amendment for the Public Works Department to fund unanticipated costs and repairs with the Pearson Pump created.
- It proclaimed the week of May 21 to 23, 2023 as Emergency Medical Services Week. "I’m very proud of our EMS folks, I’m proud of all our county employees, all of our employees who bring Greene County the skills that we need to make this county function,” Chairman Bennie Heath said in a comment regarding the proclamation.
- It approved a resolution to recognize May as Mental Health Month.
- Heath in his comments congratulated Greene Central High School’s baseball team for winning the conference championship.
- Heath reminded the board that the Walstonburg Proud to be an American Day will take place on June 3.
- The board was asked to approve a motion to go into closed session due to attorney and client privileges, and Commissioner Burress objected due to the admittance of a county employee from Economic Development into the session.
Burress requested that all county employees in attendance be allowed to enter into the session, or none at all.
“It’s not fair that one employee is in there, so we need to decide right now who’s going to be in closed session or invite them all,” Burress said. “Fair is fair.”
Burress voted against the motion in a 4-1 approval made by the board.