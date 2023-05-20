Greene County Logo

 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer

Greene County commissioners are developing a 2023-34 spending plan that maintains the property tax rate, gives employees a 5 percent raise and provides a 10.4 percent increase in school funding.

The fiscal year budget proposal presented by County Manager Kyle DeHaven to the Board of Commissioners at its May 15 meeting also includes the introduction of an EMS tax with a levy of $0.04 per $100 valuation and increases in water, sewer, and solid waste fees.

