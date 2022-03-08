SNOW HILL — Greene County commissioners named the county’s chief deputy as interim sheriff on Monday after honoring retiring Sheriff Lemmie Smith.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Bennie Heath at the start of Monday’s meeting presented Smith with his badge and sidearm to commemorate his 20-plus years as Greene County Sheriff.
The board began accepting applications for the position of interim sheriff after Smith announced his retirement in February.
“I do feel that the board was tasked with appointing the individual that we feel is the better-qualified candidate at this time,” Heath said. “We appreciate everyone who has expressed an interest in this appointment. We thank you for your willingness to serve.”
The board went on to appoint Matt Sasser unanimously. Sasser was the chief deputy under Smith. Smith recommended him for the role.
After the announcement, Commissioner Susan Blizzard stated, “I appreciate all the applicants who applied. This is an appointment until November. In November it will be the citizens’ choice.”
Sasser will appear on the ballot against fellow Democratic candidate Jason Tyndall in the primary election on May 17. The winner will be on the ballot against Republican candidate James Harper on Nov. 8.
GREAT Grant
Jeremy Rich of Snow Hill-based InfinityLink broadband service presented information about the grant program Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology, or GREAT. The N.C. Division of Broadband and Digital Equity states that GREAT grants fund the deployment of broadband within unserved areas of economically distressed counties.
“The grants help bring high-speed internet to thousands of North Carolinians, businesses and farms in the most rural and remote areas of the state,” the N.C. Department of Information Technology website states.
“If we’re awarded, we can’t build it that day and everyone in that area has internet. It’s a five-year commitment but the state only gives us two years to spend the funds and build the system. The remaining three years are what they call the maintenance systems where we commit to running it for the total five-year period,” Rich said.
He continued, “The biggest thing the state is going to want to see from the county is a willingness to partner with InfinityLink and contribute $352,941.17 from the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.”
InfinityLink will pay $352.941.18 to match the county’s contribution if awarded the $4 million GREAT grant from the state.
Commissioner Susan Blizzard said, “If this is a top priority for the citizens of Greene county then we need to move forward and assist you. We haven’t done that in the past. I think it’s time that we stepped up to the plate and have the county match $352,941.17 for this GREAT grant application that is due April 4.”
Chairman Heath added, “I believe broadband infrastructure is the greatest need we have in this county. It’s been that way for a while.”
The board voted unanimously to commit to partner with InfinityLink and apply for the GREAT grant.
Other Actions:
In other business on Monday:
- The board approved a $13,000 budget amendment to provide funding for the County Senior Center to finish remodeling an older portion of the facility. The renovation will include replacing the flooring in offices, hallways and in the multipurpose room. The amendment was approved unanimously.
- The board approved a proclamation declaring the Week of March 7 Girl Scouts Week in Greene County at the request of Holly Medlin and Geneva Colie.
A motion to add a decal that says “In God We Trust” to a county facility passed unanimously following a presentation by Rick Lanier of the U.S. Motto Action Committee.