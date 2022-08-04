SNOW HILL — A request from Sheriff Matt Sasser prompted the Greene County Board of Commissioners to add the position of cadet trainee to the county’s position classification plan.

County manager Kyle DeHaven explained to the board at its Aug. 1 meeting that the position requires the cadet to agree to a two-year contract with the sheriff’s office after receiving their Basic Law Enforcement certification.

