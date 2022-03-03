SNOW HILL — With an eye on future needs, The Greene County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of an ambulance that will be delivered in July.
A grant from the State Infrastructure Fund will cover 63 percent of the vehicle’s $275,000 cost. The county will pay the remaining balance.
Chairman Bennie Heath said, “It’s nice to be proactive instead of reactive. We are planning for the future. We are going to have a greater need for ambulances.”
The board also voted at its Feb. 21 meeting to accept a bid from Piedmont Service Group in response to a request for quotes for heating, ventilation and air conditioning services. The motion passed 4-1 with Commissioner Susan Blizzard voting against, saying she objected to one of the questions in the request.
Budget amendments
The board approved a budget amendment for the Emergency Telephone Systems Fund. County Manager Kyle DeHaven explained that $3,771 was spent from the funds that did not meet eligibility standards and the amendment was needed to maintain balance in the N.C. 911 fund.
Another budget amendment was approved to account for a lease agreement on the county’s ZOLL Monitors, heart-monitoring machines. A document included in the agenda said laws have recently changed on the accounting standard for financing agreements and the amendment is necessary to maintain compliance.
Other business
The board accepted a Memorandum of Understanding with the Greg Isley Firm to provided accounting oversight until the county position is filled by a qualified applicant.
The board also approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Mount Olive College which will offer Greene County employees reduced tuition.
Other action: The board approved a resolution that signals support of the East Carolina Council of Governments as it makes administrative changes to, “preserve the regional partnership and implement necessary changes to build an organization that can more effectively address the needs of the local governments they serve.”
DeHaven stated the organization had been having problems performing planning, grant writing and communication functions and is restructuring to address these issues.
The Greene County Board of Commissioners will hold its next meeting on Monday at 10 a.m.