A budget review and look ahead to the upcoming year — including spending American Rescue Plan funds — were on the agenda as the Greene County Board of Commissioners met at a year-end retreat on Nov. 10 in New Bern.
County Manager Kyle DeHaven discussed the 2020-21 budget, explaining that that the pandemic was expected to create an economic downturn. With this in mind, officials took a cautious, strategic approach to budgeting which included no rate increases and limited hiring of new staff.
With these steps, the county actually saw an increase in its revenue and added $9 million to its general fund. DeHaven cited the budgeting approach, a steady flow of sales tax and the cooperation of department heads for the county’s fiscal success.
“As the year progressed, we found that sales tax was coming in much stronger than anticipated. A lot of opportunities presented themselves,” Dehaven said.
The county used the $758,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds to help pay salaries. Funds that initially were budgeted to cover salaries were repurposed and used for several county renovation and repaving projects. Extra funds also enabled the county to join the Global TransPark Economic Development Region, a partnership with Lenoir and Wayne counties to attract investors.
DeHaven said one of the county’s biggest accomplishments in the last 16 months was its removal from the Local Government Commission Unit Assistance List. Greene County was placed on the list for repeated bookkeeping problems and financial issues within its general fund and water and sewer fund.
In September, Greene County was removed from the list after resolving those problems. DeHaven said hiring the new staff and implementing protocols enabled the county to get back on track.
DeHaven said the budget for the 2021-22 period includes a $6 increase in landfill rates and adds three sheriff vehicles, two water trucks and a response vehicle for the EMT department. County employees will also receive a 3 percent cost-of-living-adjustment raise.
Beverly Stroud, county financial officer, discussed the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Program part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Stroud explained that the program gave federal funds to local governments to respond to the economic and public effects of COVID-19.
There are four categories where the county may spend ARP funds: mitigation of COVID-19, investment into public facilities, premium pay for essential workers and revenue replacement, and investments in water, sewer and broadband.
Commissioners discussed some of the programs they have already approved for ARP money, including increased funding for the sheriff to address gun violence and two water projects.
DeHaven presented other projects to the commissioners, including hiring human resource personnel, upgrading HVAC and broadband, and offering premium pay and COVID sick leave.
Stroud said the county needs to be intentional about spending the funding.
“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” she said. “We also don’t know what’s going to happen with COVID-19. If it comes back, we have the funds to help us with staffing and PPE but if we spend it all upfront, we’re going to have to come out of that on our own.”
The board has until December 2024 to appropriate all of the funds.
Commissioner, including board Chairman Bennie Heath, agreed that the COVID situation is still evolving and decided to wait for official guidance from the state until making concrete plans for spending the remaining ARP funds.