SNOW HILL — The Greene County Board of Education voted to continue the district’s mask mandate at its January meeting.
The mandate was reinstated on Jan. 3 by Superintendent Patrick Miller after the county experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Miller on Monday updated the board on virus cases throughout county schools.
“In the three days we were in school last week, there were 146 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff,” he said. “At two campuses, we came extremely close to moving to remote and we are still dangerously close to closing one campus due to staff (who are) out of work sick.”
Miller recommended leaving the mask mandate in place, citing high transmission rates.
“The transmission rate is still high,” he said. “The positivity rate is 34.75%. Because of those numbers, it is my recommendation to maintain the masking requirement for at least another month and re-evaluate at the February board meeting.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, parent Greg Woolard voiced his concerns about the mask mandate. He distributed articles to the board that questioned the effectiveness of masks against the virus.
Woolard argued that because everyone does not have access to N95 masks, no masks should be required.
“If this board can guarantee that everybody that comes in contact with these students: parents, grandparents, bus drivers, everybody, could wear an N95 mask, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, we might make a difference but that’s not going to happen,” he said.
Woolard closed by telling the board to “Be courageous, do your own research and be objective.”
Other business
- Each month, a Greene County student is recognized with the Greene County Schools Spotlight Award for notable achievements in leadership, citizenship and academics. Frank Creech, assistant superintendent, presented the award to five students from Greene County Intermediate School: Victoria Hill, Maelyn Sanchez Martinez, David Haywood, Randy Rivera and Emily Rodriguez.
Veteran bus driver Joe Mason was recognized for his dedication to Greene County Schools. Mason has been driving for GCS for the past nine years. He was nominated by the Transportation Department in a statement saying, “He is always on time and always has a positive attitude towards his job. His student management skills are very impressive.”
- The Greene County Board of Education received an unmodified, clean opinion on its 2020-2021 financial audit. The audit was conducted by Dock Davenport of Barrow, Paris and Davenport, P.A.
Board member Leisa Batts read a review of the audit saying, “The COVID-19 Relief Fund, the COVID-19 K-12 Education Stabilization Fund, the North Carolina Pre-Kindergarten Program and the State Public School Fund were the programs that were reviewed. This year, there were no compliance findings related to these programs and the audit was submitted in a timely manner.”
The board approved the audit unanimously.
The board will hold its next meeting on Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. at the Greene County Schools Tech Center, 402 S.E. Second St., Snow Hill.