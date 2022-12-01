...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Greene County Board of Education recognizes departing members
SNOW HILL — Greene County Schools staff and the Board of Education bid a fond farewell to two departing members during the Monday meeting.
Board Chairwoman Pat Adams and Vice Chairman Joe Smith, both Democrats and longtime members, are stepping down after unsuccessful re-election bids. Newcomers Mason R. Dyer, a Republican, and Democrat Darius Shackleford joined incumbent Democrat Leisa Edwards Batts in gaining seats on the board after the Nov. 8 election.
Yuvonka Davis, Pre-K Center director, spoke to the departing members during the comments portion of the meeting. “On behalf of Green County School’s Pre-K, I would just like to say to you, Pat Adams, our board chair, and to Joe Smith, thank you so much for your service and commitment to our students.”
Board member Brandon Johnson followed saying, “In the two years that I have been here, y’all have graciously mentored me. We’ve gone through some good times and some challenging times and we haven’t always agreed on everything, but we’ve always been able to work together and get the job done.
“As you all have always said, it’s not about what we want to do. It’s about the best interests of the children. If we always do that, we can lay our heads down at night and be able to rest peacefully knowing that we’ve done the right thing… God bless you on your journey and know that your time has been served really well,” he said.
Batts also spoke saying, “Thank you all for everything you’ve taught me since I’ve been here. I will miss you all and I know you will do well in your next chapters.”
Superintendent Frank Creech presented both Adams and Smith with plaques for their years of service.
“As you can tell from the comments from board members and the audience, Greene County Schools is in your debt for the services that you’ve provided. I just want to say thank you for your many years of service on behalf of the board, as well as the staff, students and families of Greene County schools.
“You have served them well with your combined 48 years of service. Most of that as chair and vice chair of the Board of Education. You have always worked to make the decision that was in the best interest of students. Your leadership and your experience, each month make an impact here in Greene County schools, and your legacy will continue to make an impact here in our school district,” the superintendent said. Adams has served on the school board since 1994 and Smith has served since 2002.
In other business, the board held a moment of silence for Greene Central High School senior Jah’Tayvious Edwards, who was killed in a car crash Saturday. The board also approved a District Improvement Plan that includes a new teacher support partnership, continued partnerships to promote after-school programming and a new standard reading curriculum in kindergarten through grade five.