SNOW HILL — Greene County Schools staff and the Board of Education bid a fond farewell to two departing members during the Monday meeting.

Board Chairwoman Pat Adams and Vice Chairman Joe Smith, both Democrats and longtime members, are stepping down after unsuccessful re-election bids. Newcomers Mason R. Dyer, a Republican, and Democrat Darius Shackleford joined incumbent Democrat Leisa Edwards Batts in gaining seats on the board after the Nov. 8 election.

