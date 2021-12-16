The Greene County Board of Education voted unanimously to make masks optional starting in January. Board member Brandon Johnson was absent from the meeting.
Superintendent Patrick Miller said that at least three of the four districts surrounding Greene County have voted to move to mask optional.
“One of those voted to move to mask optional effective January when we return,” Miller said, adding that the others already are mask optional.
Board member Joey Rackley said “Everyone in this room knows I have advocated for masks for everyone for no other reason than keeping our schools open under the current quarantine guidelines.
“I also understand the metrics, the amount of community spread, and the positivity rate that we said we would use to know when to move to making masks optional,” Rackely continued. “At this point, I’m ready to suggest that we move to optional masking after the break like these other districts on our border.”
Board member Joe Smith seconded Rackley’s motion to make masks optional, while giving Miller authority, after consultation with the board, to move back to mandatory masks if necessary.
“We are going to be watching this very closely, and if we have to go back to it we will before we have to close our schools down,” Smith said.
In other action:
- Pat Adams was unanimously voted chairman and Joe Smith unanimously voted vice-chairman for the 2022 calendar year.
- Five students from West Greene Elementary received the GCS Spotlight Award: Rodniesha Edwards, Elena Coto Mata, Kaliyah Murray, Morgan Taylor and Bruno Flores-Garcia.
- Fred Wade was recognized as the Child Nutrition Employee of the Month.
- Daisy Anderson was recognized as the Transportation Department Employee of the Month.
- Michael Dixon, federal programs director, conducted a second reading of technology board policies including confidential information, technology responsible use, student-staff relations and employee use of social media. These board policies were approved unanimously.
- Frank Creech, assistant superintendent, conducted a first reading of instructional board policies including language changes in policy 3410. The changes will remove “NC Final Exam” and “CTE Post-Assessment.” The latter has been replaced with “CTE State Assessment.” In addition, clarification has been provided on state board policy requiring end-of-course exams counting for 20-25 percent of the final grade. In years when a new exam is implemented, and scores arrive the following semester, the method of counting the 20-25 percent of the final grade must be laid out. Also graduation requirements were addressed. The economics and personal finance course is a new high school requirement. This will change the standard progression of social studies classes to world history, American history, civics and then economics and personal finance.
Karen Stallings, chief financial officer, explained that Greene County Schools total budget for the 2021-22 school year, is $55,491,763. The budget was approved unanimously.
- The Finance Committee will meet at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the board room in the central office. This will be an open meeting.
- The next school board meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24 in the tech center.