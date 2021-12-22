The Greene County Board of Elections has moved to a new location in Snow Hill.
The board is now located at 104 Hines St. It had been in its previous location behind the courthouse on First Street since 1996.
Election security and accessibility were two key factors that played a role in its move, according to Director Trey Cash.
Cash said that the county manager’s office and the Greene County Board of Commissioners helped with the search for new office space.
“The county helped us find a new location, which was the former location of the Building Inspection (Department) and Greene County Transportation,” Cash said.
Building inspection moved to the Greene County Complex and Greene County Transportation moved to the Greene County Operations Center, in the former armory.
“It’s a great addition for us,” said Cash. “It really helps us with accessibility as well.”
He explained that visitors to the former location had to navigate steps and a hill. The new location does not have either of these obstacles.
The new location also has its own parking lot, Cash said.
“We’re looking forward to having this home for the next couple of decades,” he said.