Greene County is considering contracting with a private firm to provide custodial services for government buildings, which could mean the elimination of four county jobs.
The Board of Commissioners tabled a decision on the recommendation by County Manager Kyle Dehaven on Oct. 18 but could take up the matter again on Monday. A discussion is not on the agenda but it was last discussed under the item for report by the manager.
Dehaven suggested county should partner with Red Coats, a contract custodial maintenance company to provide four positions: full-time day employee, one full-time night employee and two part-time area cleaners.
"The proposal that you will read is for one full-time day person, just like we have at the justice center. There’s one supervisor full-time at night, which is what we can’t seem to fill at the complex, and then there will be two part-time custodial staff just like we have at the health department and at our transportation, recreation and extension offices currently,” DeHaven said.
DeHaven said custodians who are employed by Red Coats make “very comparable” wages compared to custodians employed by the county for both part-time and full-time positions.
“We have had a heck of a time staffing our custodial staff,” DeHaven said. “The custodial staff we have does a marvelous job, we just can’t meet our needs.”
Current Greene County custodial workers will have the opportunity to apply for these positions, DeHaven said.
COUNTY DRIVERS
Part-time drivers for Greene County’s transportation system will receive a $1 hourly raise thanks to a unanimous vote by commissioners.
The measure was needed to make the position more appealing to new hires, county staff reported. The county is in need of drivers to relieve current staff, who are working more hours than is allowed for part-time employees.
The amendment was one of three details updated within the county’s transportation system. In addition, a new part-time dispatcher position and an administrative assistant position will be created.
PREMIUM PAY
A proposal to providing all county workers with premium pay in appreciation for continued hard work and dedication throughout the COVID-19 pandemic was tabled.
The topic originally was discussed by the board at the second meeting in September and tabled for further discussion at the meeting in Oct. 18.
The topic was tabled by the board again at Monday’s meeting to be discussed at the board’s retreat, which will take place at the beginning of November and consider the best use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The topic was tabled despite pressure from commissioner Susan Blizzard to go ahead and make a decision on the pay increase.
“I would like to [make this decision] quicker than later,” Blizzard said. “As the season is approaching us they have bills they need to pay, they have extra expenses they can pay using this premium pay established by the county commissioners.”